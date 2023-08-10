Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.9.23  

Man o Man, I have missed y’all! Last week, I was invited to see Dave Chapelle live, and hopped at the opportunity. The week before that, I had to cover for one of my bartenders, so I’ve missed quite a bit! Let’s see if I cant catch up off context clues and good product.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

We start with JAS already in the ring, sans Jericho. It appears this is a mandatory meeting, and Matt Menard doesn’t seem to be very happy. He introduces Jericho, who comes out solo while the rest of Jericho Appreciation Society stands in the ring.

Chris Jericho grabs a mic and stands in the center of his people, closest to Sammy Guevara. Jericho says this is fine, they don’t even tell him, but he understands there is some unrest. He wanted to come out here as their friend. They’ve had problems

Daniel Garcia cuts him off. He tells Jericho to stop talking and just listen. He thought he was ready to have a civil conversation until he saw his face, because last week Jericho took advantage of him. He sacrificed so much for Jericho. He turned his back on friends, heroes, for Jericho. He chose Jericho every time, so why does Jericho never choose them? Because Jericho is not choosing him, Garcia cannot do this anymore. He dances, then leaves the ring.

Jake Hager is not surprised. He has known Jericho longer than any of them. Jericho has made him a lot of money, but if they gotta cut ties tonight, that’s ok. Everyone knows “we” have a lot of options. Hager liked that hat, but he does not appreciate Jericho.

Jericho says before this gets out of control, they’ve gotta agree that their careers are bigger and better since joining Jericho. Anna got a championship match tonight, Tay is a bigger star than ever. Jericho is proud of this fact.

Tay Melo used to be so proud to be in a group with Jericho, but not no more. Right now, she feels sick, and it’s not the baby. IT seems like Jericho cant make a decision, so she will. She’ll have this baby, come back next year to be a champion without Jericho or his damn help, because she quits.

Anna Jay tells Jericho he has helped them all out a little bit, but he’s helped himself out more than anyone of them. Tonight, she is being selfish, and she has learned from the best. Tonight, she will win the title, and it’s not about appreciating Jericho.

The ladies leave. Angelo Parker tells everyone to settle down. He doesn’t wanna be doing this right now. He loves being a sports-entertainer. When Jericho asked him to join the JAS, he took it as a badge of honor. He gave Jericho his identity, his blood when he hung upside down bleeding out to fight a battle that Jericho picked. He has given Jericho everything, but what has Jericho given him? Parker has nothing left to give Jericho.

Parker leaves, and we are left with Menard and Sammy.

Matt Menard says Jericho was his childhood hero. When he was 15, with his first paycheck from his first job, he bought a Chris Jericho t-shirt. When his wife was 8 months pregnant and he had no job, Jericho heard his story, invited him into his home, helped bring him to AEW, and took him under his wing. The last 18 months have been nothing but a dream for me, but it’s never sat right with him why guys he came up with – Eddie Kingston, Kevin Steen, hate Jericho’s guts, and now he understands why…

Jericho tells Sammy, alright, you gonna walk a—

Sammy smacks the mic out of his hand, tells Jericho to listen. He went from challenging for the World Title to fighting another one of Jericho’s battles. He put Sting through a table, not because he wanted to, but because he is loyal. Deep down, he did all this, because he thought Jericho would do them for him. He tells Jericho he’s got a lot to work on, and if he does, when he does, maybe Sammy will be here.

The Hardy Men vs The Older Bucks

Jeff and Matt to start. Matt with some leg work until Jef hits an atomic drop. Neckbreaker to Matt, then Jeff tags his brother in. MH and Jeff with a double elbow, then double team on the floor. In comes Nick, so both Hardys lift him up and drop Nick ont ohis brother. Clothesline sends Nick out. Mat and Jef lift Matt up just to drop him back on his back. Hardy covers for 1..2.NO!!! Hardy with the Delete headshots in the corner. Hardy lifts Matt into a powerbomb then covers for 1.2…NO!!! Tag to Jeff. Matt Hardy backslides Matt and Jeff does a leg drop into a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Jeff with some axe handles. He tags in Matt, and Hardys double team in the corner.

Bucks take over with Nick going crazy on the apron. He kicks Jeff, high kick to Matt, X-Factor to Matt, then a moonsault to Jeff! In comes his brother, and they double team Matt with some Risky Business! Matt holds the ropes while Nick flies over onto Matt and Jeff Hardy!

We are back and both Matts are colliding in the ring with clotheslines. Side Effect from Hardy drops the other Matt. Tag to Jeff. To nick. Clotheslines from Jeff, back elbow, big club to the face, inverted atomic drop, leg drop to the little Nicks. Dropkick and an elbow drop. Cover fro 1.2..NO!!! Matt Jackson in to stop it. Jeff kicks out of the corner to Matt, to Nick, up to the top, Whisper in the Wind! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jef removes his shirt, goes for a Twist of Fate, but Nick hits him with a superkick! Matt gives Matt Hardy one! Double Superkick to Jeff! 3D!!! Or something like it. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Jackson grabs Jeff and Nick flies, right into a kick from Matt! Twist of Fate from Matt, from Jeff! Jeff to the top rope! SWANTON BOMB! Cover! 1….2……NO!!! Matt stops the pin! Where were you Matt Hardy?! Dummy. Lol. Hardy drags Matt to the outside, Jeff gets the tag. Nick is slow to stand, kick fro mJeff. Twist of Fate, Nick pops up into another Twist of Fate from Matt. Matt Jackson in with a superkick to Matt!

Jeff tries for a Twist of Fate, Matt shoves him, Jeff hops to the top, superkick to the legs! Jeff tumbles! BTE Trigger! Cover! 1..2…..3!!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

Coulda shaved about five minutes off, and I don’t think anyone would have been mad. The final minute or so was great, tho.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:16

The Young Bucks ask the crowd for some love for The Hardyz. They show respect then ask for a mic.

Nick calls out FTR with just three letters, and out they come.

FTR goes face to face to face to face in the ring. They do a lot of talking off-mic, waiting for the crowd to chant for them. Some do.

ALL-IN, says Nick. FTR holds the titles up high.

We head to last Wednesday where MJF coerced Cole into signing the contract without looking.

We get a video of MJF and Cole where MJF mistakenly thinks they’ll be skinny-dipping with some rats, but Cole is taking him to a trampoline park instead.

We get Cole having a blast next to the angry MJF. Cole tells MJF they have dodgeball, and this piques his interest, and I swear, if the rest of this is MJF beaning kids with a ball, I am going to rate it the best segment of the year.

IT IS!!! Hahahahaha. Kids getting tagged in slo-mo, with MJF insulting them, telling one he slept with his mom, and telling another he’s their dad.

A little girl comes up to them to call them nerds. Cole stops MJF from hitting her with the ball, so she flips them off. Cole then allows MJF to toss the ball at her.

We head backstage with Blackpool Combat Club who hope Sue got the flowers they sent. Penta and Rey challenged them, but Moxley wants them to look at what happened to PAC. Claudio told them he’d pay, and he made sure that he did. Yuta says this must sting, because he is missing Wembley. A shame. The BCC doesn’t fear death, death fears them.

Out comes Jack Perry, followed by Rob Van Dam!

FTW Championship Match

RVD vs Jack Perry

Jack attacks before the bell even rings! Jack kicks, misses, RVD rolls him up by the legs for a pin. 1..2.NO!!! Jack wants a handshake, RVD slaps it out the way. Kick from Perry, swinging high kick from RVD. He corners Jack and hits some shoulders, then a spinning heel kick. Jack falls down and RVD looks to roll, but Jack escapes the ring! RVD to the outside. Goes for a suplex, lays Jack across the barricade, kicks him in the face, then hops to the apron. RVD with a spinning leg drop and HOLY SHIT it looked painful. GAWD DAMN. Perry tries for a Rolling Thunder, RVD escapes, goes for a senton, Jack moves, theres a chair in the corner and RVD blocks crashing into them. RVD grabs a chair! Running dropkick into the chair and Jack! RVD drops the chair on Jack’s chest, kicks another one out the wy, hits the ropes, Rolling Thunder onto the chair! RVD lays the chair down again, goes for a split-leg, but Jack rolls away, Jack swings with a chir, misses, RVD misses a spinning kick. Jack throws the chair, and it hits the ref!!! RVD trips Jack uP! RVD to the top rope! Jack is uP! He crotches RVD on the top! RVD punches with some body shots, RVD tosses him through a table on the outside!!!! RVD rolls Jack back into the ring, heads to the top rope, FIVE STAR FROG SPLASH! RVD covers, but the ref is out! He gets a ten-count.

Here comes AUBREY!!! RVD is still covering! 1…2…..NO!!!!! JACK PERRY WITH A LOW BLOW!! He sends RVD into the chair in the corner. Rollup with the tights! 1…2….3!!!



Winner: Jack Perry

While I’m not clamoring for a full time retun of RVD, if this was a ONE SHOT DEAL, it was a pretty good one. Good shit, RVD.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:36

Backstage, Renee is with The Lucha Bros. Alex says the Death Triangle symbol isn’t just a team symbol. They fight in the spirit of competition. Rey says after what they did to Pac, how about they call them The Blackpool Coward Club. Penta says they will show why they are the best in the universe.

MJF and Adam Cole is here.

MJF says there is video out there of him saying the Midwest is Mid, but it is very edited, obviously. In fact, God can strike him with lightening if he is lying, but the Midwest is his favorite place in all of America.

Cole asks if we are ready for story time. Cole says he is going to beat MJF. MJF says oh, you want a little promo battle, Cole?

MJF says that Cole is so skinny and grossly pale white that if this were the 80’s, Hulk Hogan would have snorted ya.

Cole tells him to stop, this isn’t what he wanted to do. Cole says they will make history in that match, but let’s go all in. Cole thinks they should go for the ROH Tag Team Championships. He owes his entire career to ROH, and the pro-wrestling we know and love is thanks to a company like ROH. He is a former world champ, a former world tv champion, former survival of the fittest, but the one title he never won is the tag team titles. He brings up former tag team champs and thinks they should show the world how damn good they are.

So before that, during Zero Hour, they should challenge and win the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships.

MJF wants to clarify; Cole wants him to wrestle twice in one night? What is he, a sick pervert?

Cole is his brochacho, and daddy’s a sucker for a cheap pop, COLUMBUS, OHIO! Lol. Who wants to see them become the new ROH World Tag Team Champions?

Crowd approves.

We hear someone screaming from the back. It’s Roderick Strong who cant believe Cole wants to win the titles with MJF, and not his real best friend, Roderick.

MJF calls him Roddy “The Simp” Strong. He’s getting tired of the weirdo, jealous ex-girlfriend vibes. He wants Strong to do what every generic white people do in this situation. He wants him to drive home, run up the stairs, crawl into his bed, cry into his Hello Kitty pillow, put his headphones on, listen to Taylor Swift, and shake it off, you bland bitch.

Strong: “I am not a bland bitch!”

Crowd: “Shake it off!”

Strong asks Cole if he is just going to stand there and let MJF talk to him like that. It’s fine, nevermind, the Kingdom was right about Cole. He was never really Strong’s friend.

Here come Bennett and Taven to hug Strong and head to the back.

Cole shoves MJF, asking him what his problem was. He is friends with both of them. He asks MJF if he understands him. He pokes the chest. Cole chills out, realizing he overreacted. Crowd wants them to hug it out. Cole apologizes. MJF hugs him, says ok, its cool. Ok. He tells Cole to go check on his boy.

Cole leaves the ring, and MJF applauds along with the crowd, saying it’s cool.

BCC is out first. Lucha Bros music hits and they attack from behind!

The Lucha Bros vs Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli)

The bell rings and we get Rey dropping Claudio, then Penta stomping form the top rope and covering for 1..2.NO!!!! Rey with a suicide dive, flipping mid air into Jon Moxley. Pumphandle from Penta into a hard drop and a cover for 1..2.NO!! Penta underhooks , Rey flies, crossbody to Claudio, kick from Penta, from Rey, then they try to double it up but end up kicking each other. Moxley is ALREADY BLEEDING!!! Lol. Claudio tags Jon in. He rushes Penta in the corner with a huge clothesline and kicks over and over. Whip to Penta, reversed, but Jon with a clothesline. Rey flies off the top rope, Jon kicks him, locks the heads of both men. DDT to both! Jon double underhooks, Penta escapes, kicks, hits the ropes, slingblade. Claudio with a clothesline to Penta, Rey flies, kicks, misses, Claudio locks up, Rey gets to the ropes, Aubrey holds Claudio back, YUTA HITS HIM WITH A BELT!!! Claudio bench presses Rey and launches him into a Cutter from Jon! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!!! Jon gator rolls Rey to the corner, Claudio gets tagged in. Claudio with a body slam, hits the ropes, elbow drop. Coer for 1..2.NO!!!

We are back and Moxley and Claudio hit a spike piledriver to Rey. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Jon works the ankle, tags in Claudio, and holds onto him till Claudio comes in. He lifts Rey up on his shoulders, turns, Jon goes for a clothesline but Rey swings back!!!! He hangs upside down on Claudio’s back, flips back up, Code Red into a stomp to the chest! Tag to Penta! Clothelsine, one for Claudio, he gets shot into the sky by Claudio. DDT TO MOXLEY! Backstabber to Claudio. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Reey tags, to the top rope, frog splash, Claudio moves! Jon with a big boot! Penta with a big boot to Jon, Uppercut to Penta from Claudio, Rey pops up, Superkick to Claudio! Cover! 1..2.NO!!! Crucifix from Claudio for 1..2.NO!!! Rey up, gets dropped by Claudio, Penta sends him down, Jon drops Penta, Rey pops up for a superkick! All four men down!

They get up slowly, Rey meets Claudio in the middle. Right to Claudio. One from Rey. Chop to Claudio. Forearm to Rey. Chops, forearm, They stand, chopping each other away. Rey over and over, Claudio wit a headbutt, he grabs the hand, misses a clothesline, Rey flings off the ropes, whip kick to the head. Tag to Penta! Penta slow to go to Claudio, clubs the back, heads to the top rope, flies, UPPERCUT FROM CLAUDIO!! Tag to Jon. He’s in with a pin. 1..2..NO!!! They go head to head. Jon wants some chops. They go back and forth, over and over. Like for real, it doesn’t end. Finally, Penta hits a kick, springboards, Jon kicks, double underhook, Penta escapes, flips Moxley, Rey flies, and we get another piledriver. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Rey ot te top rope.

Yuta is up! He holds onto Rey’s leg. Abrahantes pulls Yuta off the corner. Reye with a moonsult onto Yuta!!! Jon rolls Penta up! 1…2….3!!!

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

Man I love me some Lucha Bros.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:09

WE see that Penta is maskless. He is handed a towel, and it looks like that is what caused the easy pin.

Claudio attacks Rey on the outside while Yuta and Jon continue to beat down Penta, who is defenseless as Claudio has his mask. Claudio PUTS HIS MASK ON!!! He beats down Rey Fenix, stands to flip off the crowd, then beats down Penta.

Backstage, Kenny Omega is stopped by Marvez. He asks Kenny what he’s doing at All-In. Kenny gives props to The Bucks and FTR. He will be sittin down with JR next week. Look forward to that.

Swerve Strickland is here, and he is not alone. AR, Cage, Toa, Kahn, Prince, all there.

Prince got the stick, tells someone to shut up. First and foremost, when the entire Embassy is in the ring, we should all shut our faces up.

Swerve says we didn’t believe him when he said they were taking over. That’s why last week, they had to prove it by putting the fear of God in Nick Wayne. You think there’s some authority to do something about it? They are above the law, especially in his city.

AR Fox doesn’t want to waste any time, and tells Darby to bring his ass out here.

Darby Allin wants AR to tell us the whole story. He tried to call. He lived with AR and his demons. He tried to help. He tried harder than anyone. There were days he didn’t know if he’d survive. He left because he had to. Then what happened? AR got to AEW all by himself. Congrats, AR Fox. If you’re mad that Darby put the word in for Nick Wayne? That’s what this is about? Darby respects Fox, he’ll always credit him for changing his life. Looks like he has some new friends. Remember, Darby has some friends, too.

The lights go out.

IT’S STING!!!

He’s in the ring with the bat. He swings at everyone but AR Fox and Cage leave though the crowd. Swerve is left in the ring. Sting hits him with the ba. He lifts Swerve up by the neck with the bat. He points towards ALL IN! He makes Swerve flinch then lets him leave.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Anna Jay (w/ Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) vs Hikaru Shida

I come to at the firs tpin attempt, which is Anna with a roll up that gets 2. Both women up, and they lockup. Shida is backed into the ropes by the hair. Ref breaks it. Anna whips, high knee from Shida. Shida whips to the corner, she misses a clothesline, Anna misses a kick, Shida with another knee. Shida climbs and looks to beatdown with some punches. Anna slinks under, attacks the back, then shoves Shida off the corner onto th apron. Spinning kick totally misses and Shida flies off the apron. Anna grabs Shida and rolls her into the ring for a pin.

We are back and Shida has Anna Jay on the apron. She takes her to the corner, tries to suplex from above, but Jay escsapes and hits a spinning kick to Shida. Shida falls to the apron. Jay locks the head, Shida shoves, high kick to the face, and Jay falls to the mat. Shida grabs a chair form under the ring. She sets it up, runs to fly, but Parker gets in the way, and Shida stops on the chair. Jay is there to send Shida facefirst into the steps! Anna sends Shida into the ring. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Jay tries for Queen Slayer, but Shida escapes, tries for Falcon Arrow. QUEEN SLAYER! Shida gets to the ropes but Jay pulls her back towards the center of the ring. Shida turns into the hold, Shida reaches, gets the ropes, climbs up, and Jay releases. Jay attacks in the corner. Queen Slayer, this time with leg scissors. Shida climbs the corner, gets to the 2nd rope, and falls back onto Jay.

Shida locks the head, Falcon Arrow! Cover! 1…2…NO!!!! Katana from Shida! Cover! 1…2…(Parker tries to hand Anna Jay something)…3!!!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Anna still has a lot of work to do, particularly connecting her kicks. I’m not sure what happened during that end moment there, but it was weird. Fair effort by Jay, as she is getting better, but still a ways to go.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:42

End Show