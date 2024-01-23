Acero’s WWE RAW Review 1.22.24  

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Seth Rollins starts RAW off proper, after we get video of both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes entering the arena earlier today.

Seth is noticeably banged up, with his knee wrapped up and a limp. He is noticeably choked up as the crowd sings then chants for him. He welcomes New Orleans to Monday Night Rollins. It has been a long week, he says, so he appreciates the love. A week ago, he’s in the ring, defending his title, hits a moonsault, and he felt his knee go inward. He finishes the match, beats Jinder, speaks to the crowd, then went to the back and sat down, and that’s when it hit him – he may be out for a long time. He felt helpless, and felt like a bit of a liar, because he had always said he got stronger with each defense. He felt like he may miss Mania.

His results are not great. He has a grade 2 tear of his MCL, and a partially torn meniscus. With surgery, we’re looking at 3-4 months. If it was up to him, he’d be out here next week stomping peoples’ heads into the mat. But it’s not. WE don’t know what the future holds, he is taking it day by day.

Imperium is here to interrupt. It appears Giovanni Vinci is back in good health, because he is on the right side of Gunther.

Seth he has no time for this, so if they’re going to attack, just do it.

Gunther says don’t worry, that won’t happen. Vinci and Kaiser have a match with New Day later. Seth needs to concentrate on Gunther. He wanted to let him know what he thinks of Seth. He has been labeled a workhorse, a person who fights hard for every victory, a champion that has brought respect to his title. A champ everyone can be proud of – just like Gunther.

Seth tells Gunther that he should have let Seth finish, because he was about to say that he doesn’t give a damn what the doctors tell him. He doesn’t care how hard he must rehab or push this knee. He WILL keep his promise, WILL take this title to Mania. He will do everything in his power to walk out champion.

Gunther admires this; he’d do the same. So from one great champion to another, on Sunday, he will win the Rumble. It’s Saturday, but I’d dare you to correct Gunther. He then says he will choose Seth for his opponent for Mania. He will target the knee. He will target the back. He will beat Seth and become champion.

Seth is all smiles. He tells Gunther he appreciates the honesty. Gunther can challenge him, but remember one thing: remember who you’re coming after.

Gunther: “Remember who is coming after you.”

Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are shown standing outside of the ring, waiting for their leader.

The New Day come from the back to attack both men!!! They send Kaiser and Vinci into the ring, lay in to them a bit, then send them back outside.



The New Day vs Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser)

We come to the match in progress. Vinci and Kofi are in the ring. Vinci with a sick crossbody. Kofi hits rights into the corner, gets whipped, Kofi flies off the 2nd buckle with a dropkick. To the corner and Woods gets a tag. They get their stomp on. Woods gets about twenty in before the ref stops him. A right, then a chop to Vinci. Another. Another is missed. Vinci lifts Woods and hangs him up on the top rope. Big right to the back. Tag to Ludwig. He mounts and punches over and over. He pulls Woods up and kicks him in the chest. Ludwig sends Woods into the corner and hits a hard right to the head. He kicks high, Woods catches, big chop to Kaiser’s chest, another, a kick to the back of the head, and Kaiser rolls outside. Woods crawls towards his corner, but here comes Vinci! Woods sends him over the top rope outside! Kaiser puls Woods outside and Vinci drops him on the apron with a back suplex. Ludwig sends Woods into the barricade. Kofi runs to stop them but they enter the ring.

WE COME BACK and all four men are on the outside of the ring just going at it. This is enough for the countout or DQ as the bell rings.

Winner: Double Countout

While I appreciate the animosity between the two teams, and the continued energy placed towards their feud, this is a rare occasion where the start of it all seemed much more dastardly than the fallout – and this includes the table spot. It just seems like a head smashed into steps is waaay more “evil” than a table spot. But we’re not done, so let’s see where it goes.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:54 Shown

The bell doesn’t stop the fight, as Woods and Kaiser are going at it. Kofi and Giovanni make their way into the crowd. Vinci drops Kofi with a hard hit just as Kaiser sends Woods into the post then into the timekeeper’s area. He stomps Woods a few times then grabs a chair. He heads towards Vinci and Kofi, ready to attack, but Woods flies out of nowhere into Kaiser. He stomps Inci a few times then heads back towards Kaiser. There are some huge containers nearby, and Woods climbs them. He attacks Kaiser with fists to the head. Woods looks down with a smirk, then lifts Kaiser to his shoulders. Vinci runs up to attack and they double team Woods wit clubbing blows to the back. We see a table nearby and Vinci and Ludwig look to suple Woods through it, but here comes Kofi to pull Woods down and shoot all four men onto the table down below!

Priest v Drew gets a video package.

We head backstage, and Rhea Ripley is upset that Priest appears to want to be fighting everyone. Damien Priest tells Rhea she’s getting a big head because she’s on the cover of WWE 2k. She tells Rhea to stop going to Pearce for matches every week, duh. He is going to take a walk.

Rhea tells Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh that she is disappointed in them. Finn Balor doubles down on it, but Rhea tells Finn that he’ll be ringside for Dom’s match. She wants to see the vicious side of Finn Balor. Finn says he’ll show her.

Ivy Nile is backstage with Maxxine and Jackie. She is ready to speak, but Maxxine says that “Little Miss Val” isn’t ready for Ivy Nile. They don’t call hrer the pitbull for nothing.

Here come The Creed Brothers to hype her up, but she says she’s got this.



Ivy Nile vs Valhalla

Valhalla runs for a lockup but Ivy gets her to the shoulders. Valhalla scratches the eyes and slinks behind. Right hand from Ivy. Knee from Valhalla

Nikki Cross is shown at the ramp, pacing.

Valhalla sends Ivy outside then hits a huge right hand to the neck. She sends Ivy back in the ring and fishhooks Ivy. Ivy turns into it, hits a righ hand, headbutt from Calhalla. Ivy escapes a hold and Valhalla bites the rope. Uppercut from Ivy, another, into the corner, and Ivy runs out with a rana. Valhalla shoots her up and hits a headbutt. Cover and she uses the ropes. Ref counts 1 then stops Valhalla. Maxxine screams at the illegal move. Valhalla screams, misses a knee in the corner, shoots Ivy to the apron. Valhalla climbs, grabs Ivy, and gives a sort of Mandible Claw move.

Ivy sends Val to the post, then stands on the top rope with her head in Ivy’s hand. BULLDOG OFF THE TOP! Cover! 1.2……3!!!

Winner: Ivy Nile

Valhalla is not the right person to give someone relatively new a match. Too short to mean much, but Ivy winning means good things for her.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:49

Backstage, Jey Uso runs up on The New Day, proud of them for their tenacity. Here comes Jackie who is sorry for the interruption but must ask about Imperium. Where does it end?

Woods says they are sick and tired of people thinking they don’t do this. They are the best and have been for a decade. A lot of people think because of their niceties that they cant get down when the time is right. Tonight was a perfect example of being pushed too far. Jey isn’t the only one planning on winning titles this year. They took out the henchmen, and now they want the big boss. Kofi is challenging Gunther next week for his title.

Nia Jax is here and I wonder what the point of her beating Becky was as she makes her way down to the ring.

She talks about how Rhea and Becky both got squashed. They want to face each other, of course.

Nia gets the WHAT treatment.

Nia says this Saturday, she will kill both of their dreams and go to Mania.

Becky Lynch is here to tell her to shut up and call her a dope.

Becky is aware of the target on her back, but it’s not nearly as big as the one on Nia’s back. It’s not because Nia is big, it’s because the locker room doesn’t agree on anything except the fact that nobody likes Nia. Becky doesn’t know what she is more ecited about…winning for the second time, or watching Nia lose.

BAYLEY is here!!!! She calls them both idiots, and says they will both lose. She came to find Rhea, but couldn’t help herself – this is better. Her two old pals. What a beautiful reunion. She says hello to Nia. She claims she is winning the Rumble. 2024 is the year of….

BAYLEY ATTACKS BECKY!!! Nia tosses Bayley across the ring. Becky attacks Nia, ducks under a right, and lays in on her. Bayley stops her, MANHANDLE SLAM TO BAYLEY! Nia sends Becky over the top rope! Leg drop to Bayley!

Becky is sulking backstage. Rhea comes by to tell her to make other plans for Mania.

Earlier today, R-Truth tries to warn Miz not to tag in tonight…even though he’s in a singles match. Truth then warns Miz about “those Mysterio kids.”



The Miz vs Dominik Mysterio (w/ Finn Balor and JD McDonagh)

LOCKUP! Miz corners Dom, ref breaks it up. Miz with an arm drag, another, misses a third, kick attempt from Dom, rollup from Miz for 1..2..NO!!! Chop from Miz. Dom with a fluffy kick, so Miz hits him with a clothesline. Miz kicks, corners Dom, hits some right hands. Ref holds him back at 4. Dom kicks Miz, hits a right hand, another, sends Miz to the outside.

Finn stands by, Dom distracts, and Finn hits a hard right hand to Miz. Dom with a suicide dive into Miz! Back into the ring, and Dom flies over the top rope onto Miz. Cover for 1`.2..NO!!! Dom lifts Miz and hits a right to the face. Another right! Miz stands, chops Dom, another chop, to the ropes! High knee from Miz. Dom stands in the corner and Miz hits the running clothesline! To the apron, JD distracts, And Dom kicks the ropes into the little Miz’s! He kicks Miz out of the ring!

We are BACK and Miz shoots outside with a dropkick to Finn, then drops JD! He hops to the apron and springboards into a crossbody to Dom! Cover! 1…2..NO!!! Miz with the kicks to the chest! A big one to the head, another kick to the face, FULL NELSON! Dom escapes and shoots Miz into the ropes!

619 attempt, Miz ducks down! Elbow to Dom! JD hops on the apron, and Finn with a kick! 619 from Dom! To the top! FROG SPLASH!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Pretty average, with the commercial cutting out a chunk.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:19

The beatdown commences, but it’s short lived as D.I.Y. runs down to make the save. They clear house then send JD into a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz then sets him up for Meet in the Middle, but Finn is there to pull JD out of the ring.

Damien Priest is standing by with Jackie. She asks him about his match with Drew. What is his mindset?

Priest congratulates Dom for handling business. As for Drew…

Here comes R-Truth! He has Priest’s cut from the new merch. He says JD added him on Venmo. Priest appreciates Truth, but now is not the time.

Truth leaves, Priest turns back to Jackie and says Drew likes to talk, so let’s talk. Drew talks about when he was the man around here. This was at a time when everyone was struggling. When everyone was back to 100, he couldn’t beat Roman, Gunther, and now Rollins. Now he’s jealous. One way or another, Priest will be champion. As for Drew, tonight, he will receive his punishment.

Bronson Reed has a message for Jey Uso. He tells him to face Reed next week so he can be made an example of by big Bronson Reed.



Chad Gable vs Ivar

Gable rushes the corner and attacks the mid section! To the top rope! He flies! Chop, another chop. Gable ducks under, gets caught, and Ivar with a spinning powerslam to Gable!! Ivar punches the chin. Side suplex atmept, Gable lands on his feet, dropkicks Ivar into the ropes, Ivar tries for an elbow drop. Gable moves, then hits a few uppercuts. Ivar misses a right, kick to the knee, Gable with a neckbreaker. Gable to the top rope. HEADBUTT OFF THE TOP! Cover! 1.2…. NO!!! Gable locks up for a T-Bone. Ivar elbows him, then suplex Gable over the top, but Gable holds on and snaps Ivar on the rope neck first! Ivar on the apron. BIG SPLASH OFF THE APRON!

WE ARE BACK! They’re on the top rope! Gable has control! SUPERPLEX TO IVAR!!! Ivar is able to regain control and hit a powerbomb! He sirs for a pin and gets 1..2…NO!!! Gable with a Dragon Screw. Gable walks up to the shoulders and rolls through. ANKLE LOCK!!! Ivar to his back, kicks Gable away. Gable rushes the corner and Ivar sits on his chest. Ivar to the top rope! Ivar flies with a leg drop! Cove! 1..2….NO!!! Spin kick by Ivar, but Gable catches the leg! ANKLE LOCK!!! Another slam from Ivar breaks it up! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Ivar hobbles to the corner. Ivar tries for a moonsault!!! GABLE ROLLS OUT THE WAY!! GERMAN!!! WITH A BRIDGE! 1…2…..NO!!!! Both men to the top rope! Gable slips behind Ivar!

GERMAN!!!! Gable climbs! He looks for a moonsault, but Valhalla is there to scream in his face! Ivar grabs Gable and slams him on his head! Ivar to the top rope! DOOMSAULT! Cover! 1…2….3!!!

Winner: Ivar

While this match was spectacular, with Gable pulling his weight and THEN SOME, we are quickly getting to the point where we have to switch gears or move on with the Alpha Academy/Ivar mixing up.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:02

Cody Rhodes is here!

Here comes CM Punk!!!

Punk wants to take a minute to enjoy this moment. They’ve been on very different paths to get here. Saturday night, it all changes. Sunday morning, he hopes they are still friends, but for right now, let’s just enjoy this moment.

Cody asks both New Orleans and Punk what do you wanna talk about.

Punk wants to talk about his dad. He doesn’t know if Cody knows this story. 2007, Dusty calls Punk on the phone and tells him he’s sending his youngest son Cody to OVW to start his journey as pro-wrestler, and he tells Punk, “I want you to keep an eye on my kid.” At the time, he didn’t know if he was the guy for the job. But when Dusty asks for a favor, you say yes.

It wasn’t a hard job, he stayed out of Cody’s way, he didn’t get into any significant trouble. He didn’t fall into the same vices he saw a lot of their same friends do. He watched Cody grow from a preliminary wrestler to a main event caliber superstar. It may sound condescending coming from Punk, but he is proud of Cody. He brings this up, his father, because on Saturday, he feels like he is breaking a promise. When the bell rings, if they cross paths, he wont be looking out for Cody, he’ll be looking FOR Cody. He’ll do what he’s gotta do. Punk is going to win The Rumble and main event Mania.

Cody says Punk isn’t alone in the feeling. He is also thinking about Dusty. He works with countless legends. Hayes, Pritchard, Hunter, even Heyman. When they see Cody, they can’t help but see Dusty. It’s a large shadow, but Punk knows well that Cody has done everything in his power since he left to not just be the shadow, but be the light in the shadow. He will subvert expectations on his own last name and be his own man. OVW? He showed up folkstyle wrestling experience only, no matches under his belt, a nepotism hire. There he was, CM Punk, toiled for ten years on the scene, treating Cody like a peer. They became friends. This what makes all of this so bittersweet. At the Rumble, there are no friends.

Punk asks about Sunday morning. What about it? Punk can separate business from Personal, but can Cody? Punk wasn’t born into this, Cody was. Personal IS business. He is the son of one of the greatest. Punk and Cody have traveled very different paths. Punk didn’t have a famous dad. Punk didn’t see nepotism, he saw the burden of his last name, how hard it was going to be to get out of the shadow, and congrats, Cody has done it. For all the differences, such as their clothing, they have one very similar goal. He didn’t have what Cody had, the famous dad. His father was an electrician – making it ironic that Punk is more of The American Dream than Cody is…

Ok, American Dream, here is what Cody wants to talk about. Let’s talk about The Pipebomb. You sat right up there, said a few words, raddled off the formula for a revolution, inspired countless. Cody was one of those. Then…you left. And when Punk left, he REALLY left. He didn’t pass the torch, he dropped it on the way out, and he didn’t care who picked it up, but he knows who did…CODY did.

Everything he spoke about, Cody literally did. So where Punk talked, Cody walked, and what is actually ironic is that this makes Cody more CM Punk than him!.

Punk removes the hoodie. He wants to give Cody the full Road to Wrestlemania experience. Cody has had the company on his back for two years, and now he has the cover of the video game, and right when he’s about to cross the finish line, what’s that in the distance? A bigger superstar who hasn’t been around in a very long time, coming to take it all away from him.

Cody: “There you are, looking out for me again.”

Cody says Punk might be right. Dusty was his best friend, and he quoted John Wayne a lot. Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyways. Punk may be right, but Cody has only one direction he can go. Forward. That direction goes through Punk.

Cody drops the mic and is about to leave, but Punk hooks his arm to turn him and they go face to face.

Punk backs away, still staring, and leaves the ring towards the announcers while Cody leaves up the ramp.



Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

Candice and Shayna to start. LOCKUP! Shayna corners Candice, rubbing her forearm into the face whil the ref counts. Shayna trips up Candice, Candice reverses and does the same. Arm drag out of the corner. Another. A third. Shayna up in the corner, tag from Zoey. Shayna and Zoey argue a bit. Indi gets a tag. Elbow and right hand. She drags Zoey to the apron and kicks her. Candice to the 2nd rope. Shayna is in the ring, gets sent right back out, Candice walks the ropes while Indi holds on and hits a rana to Zoey, sending her into Shayna.

We are back and Stark and Indi are in the ring. They are both hurting and reaching for a tag. In comes Shayna and Candice. Candice with a right, a kick to the face. Zoey still in so Candice kicks the knee then hits a step up enziguri. Elbow in the corner then a snapmare. Knees to Zoey and a senton to Shayna! Cover! 1…2.NO!!! Indo to the apron. Kick from Zoey, Candic sends Zoey off the apron, and Shayna goes for The Clutch!

Zoey with a blind tag! Shayna drags Zoey to the corner, Zoey reverses into a pin, but Zoey is legal! She hits a Z360! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler

Meh. Roughly half the match was during a commercial break, and what we saw was mostly Shayna and Zoey on top.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:34

The champs enter the ring to stare down Shayna and Zoey, but ,b>Asuka and Kairi attack from behind! They and Dakota Kai stand tall.

Backstage, Drew McINtyre is asked if he has anything to say about Cody and Punk. He says no, then proceeds to say they are following his footsteps. He brings up Priest, says things were not right with the world during his reign. They needed a hero, and he stepped up. He was the constant in people’s lives. People can drop it. Tonight, Priest is not ready. He’s not there yet. There’s only room for one Chosen One, and you’re looking at him.



Damien Priest vs Drew McIntyre

LOCKUP!!! They each muscle each other way, hitting huge right hands. Priest corners Drew and hits a few clubs to the. Back. Whip to the corner, hard, and Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline. Boot to the chin, a chop from Drew. Priest eats it and hits Drew hard enough to send hi out of the ring. Priest leaves the ring and runs around, up the steps, flies, Drew catches him. BELLY TO BELLY!

Back in the ring. Drew with a huge chop. Right from Drew. Priest hits his own. He hits the ropes. Drew with a clothesline! Kick from Priest on the outside! Drew tries for another Belly to belly, but Priest rakes the eyes and sends him into the post! Priest drags Drew towards the table. Broken Arrow onto the table!

WE ARE BACK and Priest is kicking Drew into the ropes. Drew with a chop. Right hand. Chop again. Whip and a kick off the ropes from Drew. Priest hits an uppercut. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Priest with a chin lock. Drew powers out of it. Priets attacks the kidneys. He grabs the head and shoots Drew into th ropes chest first. Drew holds on, big elbow. Both men kick and they both connect!

Both up. Drew with a clothesline. Another. Belly to belly out of the corner. Neckbreaker to Priest. Drew kips up. He calls for a Claymore, goes for it, Priest steps aside, misses with a heel kick, Drew with a spinebuster! Jackknife pin! 1….2….NO!!! Priest sends Drew into the corner! Drew kicks out of the corner. He hits the center, Flatliner from Priest! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Priest shoots into the corner, Drew catches him, drops him, Preist kicks the ribs, the chest, the back of the leg. Priest spins for a fist, but Drew hits a headbutt!!!! Drew hits the corner, gets sent to the apron. Dreww clims the corner, rolls through off of it, Drew kicks the back of th head! Priest hits th ropes, spins around Drew’s body! BROKEN ARROW!!! COVER! 1….2…..NO!!! Drew to the outside! Priest hits the ropes, steps up, flips over the top rope ONTO DREW ON THE OUTSIDE!!!! Priest grabs Drew, sends him back in the ring.

Priest goes to climb into the ring, but R-Truth is here with money! Preist shoves Truth on his ass! Truth mentions the briefcase.

Drew kicks Priest. FUTURE SHOCK TO PRIEST!

Truth wants the combination to the briefcase. Drew calls for the Claymore.

Truth hops on the apron, asks for the password for his briefcase. DREW WITH A RIGHT AND TO TRUTH!!!

PRIEST WITH SOUTH OF HEAVEN! COVER!

The ref is distracted by Truth! Priest is pissed. He sends Truth to the outside. CLAYMORE!!!!!! Cover! 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Drew McIntyre

Damn. Solid main event, even if the ending was a little convoluted. Gotta love Truth.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:05

End Show