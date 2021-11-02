Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.1.21  

DADDY’S HOME!!!

OH YEAH, THIS IS A WRESTLING SITE, ISN’T IT?

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start RAW with a recap of the Bianca v Becky “saga,” before getting an interview with Bianca who recaps what we just saw recapped, saying this will make her stronger, while Becky has lost sight of what it takes to be a champion. Becky does not see her as a threat, and that’s a mistake. She has always showed up and showed out. Mania, The Rumble, and now tonight.

Becky is backstage as Bianca makes her entrance. Becky says that Bianca earned her way to the top, but only because Becky wasn’t there to stop her. The day after she gave birth, she was doing 24 push-ups. It ain’t easy coming back the way she did. It’s hard to be her, and people don’t realize it. Its hard to balance being champ and the new life she has, which is why she has noticed the lack of appreciation – even a few boos. That’s ok. It motivates her to beat Bianca once again.



Match 1: WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair

Lockup to start! Becky powers Bianca into the corner then chops her chest twice, slapping it double time. Bianca shoves her hard. Another slap to the face. Becky says she is the champ; she’s worked hard. Bianca is pissed. She gets a waist lock and spins Becky then drops her down hard, keeping the hold cinched. Another belly to back slam, and Becky elbows out, misses a right, Bianca slaps Becky in the face. Shoulder tackle sends Becky to the mat. Moonsault off the handspring into a cover for 1..2…NO!!! They end up both out of the ring. Becky grabs the hair, tries to pull Bianca into the post, but Bianca does it first and better. Deadlift suplex to Becky on the outside!

We are back from a break, and both girls are in the ring. Becky with a trip, pulls Becky up and drops her with a reverse DDT. Cover for 1..2..NO! Bianca with a surprise rollup for 1..2..NO!! Becky up with a clothesline for 1…2.NO!!! Becky with a surprise submission, she shifts weight and gets a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Bianca tries for a suplex, but Becky gets a cradle for 1..2..NO!!! Leg lariat from Becky. Becky hits the ropes, misses a leg drop. Dropkick from Bianca. Another. She sends Becky into the r—no, Becky reverses, but Bianca with a suplex!! She holds on, hits a third, this time delayed! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Oklahoma Roll from Becky but Bianca kicks her into the post, head first! Gutbuster! Cover for 1….2..NO!!!! Becky pulls back on Bianca from the apron, heads in, gets spun, Bianca tries for a hair whip, Bianca misses, she goes for a Glam Slam, but Becky counters for a 1..2..NO!!! Reversed! 1..2…NO!!!! Becky with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!!! Becky goes or a Disarmer, but Bianca won’t let her. She sits on the shoulder then tries for the disarmer again. Bianca lifts Becky, though, high on the shoulders! Becky grabs the ropes and pulls Bianca to the outside!

Back from ANOTHER break and Bianca tries the deadlift suplex again, but Becky rolls through and gets an armbar, but Bianca lifts her again! Becky fights out, sits on the chest but Bianca lifts her AGAIN! Slam with one arm and Bianca gets a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Becky locks the head, Bianca walks up the corner, flips out, boot up from Becky, Bianca runs up with a right forearm. Bianca with a press, walking with Becky like nothing, then dropping her down hard. Bianca hits the ropes again, moonsault, but Becky has the legs up! Rollup from Becky for 1..2..NO!!!! The Rock Bottom! 1..2…NO!!! Boot on the ropes! Becky runs with a baseball slide as Bianca is outside but Bianca catches her and slams her onto the announce table!!! She rolls Becky into the ring. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Bianca with a Glam Slam! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Bianca to the top rope! Becky rolls, Bianca lands on her feet, tries to rush the clothesline, Becky escapes, goes for a boot, Bianca sets up for KOD!!! Buckle is off the corner!

Becky shoves Bianca into the exposed buckle! Rollup with the tights for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Becky Lynch

Unfortunately, all I can keep asking is why they didn’t do this in the first place? Solid outing, with some sloppiness, but not nearly enough for me to dislike what I saw. The girls have chemistry.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 18:38

We head backstage where Rey and Dom are being asked about Austin Theory. Theory comes up to say it’s a big honor, Rey is a hero to him, but it sucks they never got to take that selfie, but he’ll get it tonight after he beats him like he beat Dom.

Dom tells Austin to show his pops some respect.



Match 2: Austin Theory vs Rey Mysterio

Lockup to start, it’s broken, wist lock by Rey, side headlock from Austin, to the ropes, and Theory hits a shoulder tackle. Theory mocks Eddie Guerrero, and this pisses Rey the fuck off. He runs into the ring and attacks! Hurricanrana! Theory is able to send Rey into the corner, hit a clothesline off the apron, hop over the top rope with a stomp, then hit a Fisherman Suplex and pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Theory with a right hand to the face. Whip t oRey, Rey with a kick off the ropes. Theory with a torture rack, stretching it! He stares down Dom, then drops to his knees with a backbreaker. We see Theory’s cell phone in the corner. Austin invites Dom into the ring, then rolls back into it and hits a high dropkick to Rey. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Rey ends up on the outside. He grabs the head of Theory and whips him, but this is reversed and Rey gets sent into the barricade hard. Theory grabs Rey, lifts him to the shoulders, but Dom spins his dad and Rey hits a DDT!

We are back from a break, and Rey is in trouble in the corner. He slides through th legs, pulls Austin down, then hurricanranas Theory into the ring post. Rey on the apron. He heads to the top rope. Seated senton, hits the ropes, bonuces off the middle with a crossbody, covers for 1..2..NO!!! Dropkick from Theory into the ropes, and Rey comes back with one of his own!!! Both men up. Wheelbarrow into an attempted bulldog, but Theory counters into a back suplex! Dropkick to Dom who is outside the ring! Lol. Nice.

He lifts Rey, Rey with a rana!!! Right hand from Dom! 619! Splash and cover from Rey, but the ref apparently saw the punch? He calls for the DQ.

Winner:

I mean, technically, the ref isn’t wrong, but it’s pretty obvious that he also wasn’t in the position to see the slap from Dom, either. Matchwise, Theory really showed out and Rey is a good opponent to show the skills of his counter.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:19

Dom enters the ring and the ref and he argue. Theory grabs his phone and heads to the ramp to take a selfie with the three arguing in the back.

After a recap of Seth’s win last week, he comes out in a corduroy-like suit.

Seth is holding a red RAW folder. He says we know him, and we know he’s not the type of person to come out and toot their own horn, but he has a purpose. Since he is here, though, he will tell us that he is on top of the world – cloud nine, because last week, he defeated three former top tier world champions to earn a shot a the title. He says the contract basically guarantees that we are looking at the next champ.

Big E is here to tell Seth that last week, when he won, Big E wanted to congratulate him, and Seth turned his shoulder, and it bothered him a bit. So he asked his auntie for some guidance, and she told him that there is something deeply wrong with the mind of Seth. “That boy is touched.”

Seth says he remembers asking for a match but Big E said he needed to earn it as if Big E didn’t know he was Seth freakin Rollins. Then, after Seth won the title, he came to shake the hand of Big E, and he didn’t accept it. Seth tells Big E that he is not on his level. Seth calls New Day a joke, saying after he takes the title, he can go be a joke with them. King Woods? Joke. Kofimania? Joke.

Big E says respect The King, and he’ll be damned if Seth disrespects Kofimania. What he will do, though, is offer Seth everything he wants. So let’s do this, Seth Rollins vs Big E for the title…

TONIGHT.

Seth backs this train up, telling Big E to think about this – no one wants to see that. They really wanna see Big E vs Seth? Tonight? Of course they do, because we all know that Seth is not 100% after the ladder match and the Hell in a Cell match. He’s not falling into the trap. No chance that match happens tonight. Scrap it, they do it on his terms, when he is 100%.

KEVIN OWENS is here!

Owens says he hears them talking about The Face of RAW. He calls Big E a great champion. Seth, of course, is a delusional dumbass – and the proof is that suit. He’s also heard Bianca is the face, Becky as well, and again, valid points. But there is someone everybody is forgetting. THIS FACE! Owens says he leaves everything he has in this ring. It didn’t work out for him last week, it hasn’t for a while – in fact, he cant remember the last time, but when he tells people to just keep fighting, it’s something he believes, and every week he will get back up and give the WWE Universe something to remember. If Seth wont fight Big E tonight, get the hell out of the ring, because there is something people would remember for a long time – Owens vs Big E for the first time ever, right here, tonight.

Big E says this is a good point – they’ve never done it one on one, so it’s on, suckah.

Earlier today, Zelina Vega and Carmella are talking about being pretty. In come Nikki and Rhea. Vega says the mask compliments her, theny they walk away and Vega calls it ugly, and the fact that Carmela had to make it herself – embarrassing.

Nikki doesn’t care what they say, she thinks the mask is beautiful. Rhea says this isn’t high school – tell that to the writers.

ARE YOU READY?!?!?!?!?

Next week…the first ever…



Match 3: Carmella and Zelina Vega vs Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

Rhea shoves Vega down hard while Carmella puts her mask on. She gets tagged in, and tells Vega this is how you do it. Hard slap to Rhea. Rhea with a headbutt! Right, left, snapmare into a dropkick to the shoulders. Backstage, Dana, Liv, Piper, and someone else are watching. Tag to Nikki. Whip to Mella into the ropes, Nikki dropkicks the knee, in comes Vega and she gets kicked by Rhea. Nikki hits Mella with something, and Mella rolls out. Nikki with a crossbody off the apron onto both girls.

We are back, and Mella has Rhea in a cravat from behind. Rhea backs Mella into the corner, smashing her a few times, but Vega holds the leg and drops her. Off the tag, she runs in and hops on the back of Rhea, trying to submit her. Rhea is able to stand and whip Vega off her back. Tag to Nikki. Clothesline to Vega. Running dropkick to Vega. Nikki mounts Vega in the corner. Punches ala ten, then she drops down and locks the head. Spinning neckbreaker and a cover for 1.2…NO!!! Mella in to break it up. Rhea rushes in and grabs Mella. Slides out, goes for an Alabama Slam, but Mella dorps down and sends Rhea into th post, then the barricade.

In the ring, Vega shoves Nikki into the ropes, Mella tries to kick her, Nikki gets caught up with her, and Vega hits a Sunset Bomb for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: Queen Zelina and Carmella

Sloppiness all around with characters that are one-note or not quite fully fleshed out yet means the entertainment will have to rely on the wrestling, and unfortunately, there wasn’t a whole lot to enjoy on that front, either. The good news is that both Vega and Carmella are fully invested in their characters, and they’re good at it.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 8:13

Backstage, Gable and Otis run up on Big E tellin them to make his reign mean something, but Big E says if they plan on making him a walking thumb like Otis, no thanks. Gable talks about his educational accolades, and says he turned Otis into a focused competitor. He could have done the same thing for E, but fine. Don’t come crying to him when he becomes a footnote in history, and this place becomes Monday Night Rollins all over again. Wanna see proof? Watch when the master, Chad Gable turns a prince into a peasant.

Veer gets a vignette that pronounces that he is “coming to RAW.”

Um….



Match 4: Chad Gable vs Finn Balor

Finn with a waist lock, Gable works the arm, Finn reverses, locks up from behind, snapmare, goes for a crossface, but Gable ducks and works the arm behind Finn. Nice. They do some swtiches until Gable hits a drop toe hold, goes for a front face lock, but Finn escapes and grabs the arm. He hooks it behind Gable, stands, works the wrist, Gable flips out with a bridge, kip up, block, and a throat thrust from Gable. Waist lock from behind and slam. Damn…Nice. Sunset Flip, but Finn with a dropkick. Arm drag. Another. Gable drops the knee of Finn onto his own, then locks the leg and drops a knee onto the inside. He pulls back on the leg hard. Another knee to the inside thigh. Gable picks the ankle, Finn kicks Gable away. Again. He tries to drop the knee again, but Finn elbows out and gets an abdominal stretch, only for Gable to lock the head and hip toss out of it! Nice. Dropkick from Finn. He shoots the legs, stomp! Finn runs, slingblade! He tries for a power move, but Gable escpes, jackknife cover for 1..2.NO!!!! transition into an Ankle Lock! Gable drops to try and grapevine, but Finn gets an arm bar!!!! Gable rolls out, ankle lock again!!! Rollthroguh from Finn into a stomp to the chest!!! Nice escape. Chop from Finn. Another chop in the corner. Whip is reversed, Finn locks the head, Gable turns. NORTHERN LIGHTS!!! Roll through, waist lock. GERMAN!!! Pin for 1…2..NO!!!! Gable to the top rope! Angle-like moonsault!!! KNEES UP!!! Finn in the corner. He runs with a dropkick, shooting Gable down hard. Finn rolls Gable to the center. He heads to the top rope.

Gable rushes the corner, locks up, Finn locks the head. SUPERPPLEX!!! Cradle, though!!! Finn’s got the pin! 1…2….3!!!!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

Holy shit, this was beautiful. If this is the beginning of a series, please sign me the fuck up. Amazing work.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 5:40

Backstage, Riddle scoots along past the 24/7 goons, then runs into Ziggler and Roode. They’ve been looking for him all night. Riddle says he is a huge fan of dogs, and wonders if they have dog spirit animals. He says Ziggler reminds him of Alfonso, his dog who once lead a sled race. Ziggler says whatever this is, they don’t have time for it. They have a match with the Street Profits tonight. He says that when he and Orton are out there tonight, pay attention. Last week was a fluke.

Riddle makes a “Ruff Ruff Pass” joke…

There’s a remix to the Orton and Riddle entrance.



Match 5: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs The Street Profits

Roode starts with a side headlock to Montez, who escapes quickly and hits a hip toss off the ropes. Whip after a tag to Dawkins who comes in and drops Ford onto Roode Cover for 1..2…N!O!! Tag to Ziggler and they double team, but Dawkins with a kick to the chest. Ziggler with a fisherman’s into a pin. 1..2.NO!!! Orton say he is on the lookout for Otis and Gable. Tag to Roode. Kick to Dawkins. Whip to the ropes, reversed and Dawkins with a t-bone. He hits a spinning clothesline in the corner. Dawkins on the apron, kick from Roode.

We are back, and Roode has the upperhand on Dawkins. He stomps the back, grabs the head, and tags in Ziggler. Kick to the gut. Ziggler with a boot to the chest. He chokes Dawkins up in the corner, then distracts the ref as Roode chokes up Dawkins. Tag to Roode. Whip to Ziggler, he catches awkins, snds him into a neckbreaker, and cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Roode covers again. 1..2..NO!!! Roode tags in Ziggler. Right hands. He stares Ford down hard. Ziggler with a superkick, Dawkins catches it, swings, double underhook, calls it The Silencer, does Graves. Roode stops the tag, as Riddle cheers hard for Street Profits. Suplex to Roode. Tag to Ford. Ford to the top rope, he flies with a frog splash, right hand to Ziggler, turns and gets kicked by Roode, whip to the ropes, Ford ducks under, high clothesline, some pushups, hits a kick, another, a swipe is missed, back flisp and a kick to the gut, another kick, high enziguri. Standing blockbuster and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Ziggler breaks it. Ford sends him outside, Roode rolls up, Ford escapes, crucifix for 1..2..N!O!!! Back elbow from Roode. Tag from Ziggler, Ford misses an enziguri, Catapult from Roode into a DDT from Ziggler. 1..2…N!O!!! Dawkins is here and Riddle is fanboying like a mf. Lol. Love it.

Dawkins drops Roode, then sends Ziggler to the outside. Roode pulls Dawkins out and he and Ziggler send him into the ringpost. Ford FLIES THE FUCK OVER THE CORNER TO THE OUTSIDE!!! Sick angle there. Ford sends Ziggler to the ring, but here comes OMOS!!!!

Ziggler covers Ford off the distraction, we don’t really see how, but I assume a Zig Zag.

Winner:

A little bit of a rough start, but they caught their groove midway, and it was a lot of fun after that. The Omos distraction kind of sucked, but I like the fact that we have two more teams to watch. I’m sure I’ll tire of them in four weeks after they’ve faced every variation of each other in some way or fashion, but for now, I’ll allow it.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 10:57

DAWKINS ATTACKS OMOS!!!! Omos sends Dawkins into the barricade hard. Ford flies out of the ring! Omos catches him! Omos sends him into the barricade.

Riddle says he’s gotta do something. He attacks Omos. Kicks to Omos, but Omos catches him and presses him onto the apron.

We randomly switch to the recap of Priest goin buckwild last week.

Backstage, he is asked what happened. He says that side of him has always been there, but he’s done his best to hold it at bay. He expects respects. He had no issue with T-Bar till he threw a chair in his face. Wanna put a beating on him? He’s coo with it, but if you disrespect him, he’ll take them to a dark place. Tonight, with no DQ, it’s bout to get wild.

T-Bar gets a quick promo saying he exposed Priest’s true colors last week.



Match 6: No Disqualification Match

T-Bar vs Damian Priest

Priest with some punches to start, T-Bar responds with kicks. Priest with some kicks of his own. Damn, these would look so much more vicious if not for the camera cuts. Priest kicks T-Bar ot the outside, tumbles out with him after a clothesline. T Bar sends Priest int othe announce table. T whips Priest into the b- NO! Reversed and Priest sends T into the barricade.

Priest grabs a table, T-Bar is there to help set it up while Priest is busy, then he rushes the steps and flips onto T Bar. T Btr gets Priest on the shoulders, misses a kick, gets sent to the post. Table still stands. Both men in the ring, Priest on the apron. High kick to T-Bar. He heads to the top rope, but T-Bar is there to slap the leg! Well, his own leg. Lol. T-Bar gets Priest on his shoulders, while on the 2nd rope. He falls back onto the mat in the middle of the ring!

WE are back after a break, and Priest is droppin bones, then hits a high kick to the side of the face. Priest in the corner, rushes and hits a running back elbow, he hits the ropes, ducks under a hit, spinning heel kick, Priest dodges a punch, boxes the ears, sloppy falcon arrow and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! T-Bar with a GOOZLE!!! He chokeslams Priest off the corner onto the knee and holy shit that looked bad. Ouch. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!!!

T-Bar somehow gets Priest locked up in the ropes and he has a kendo stick! He breaks that shit across the abdomen of Priest. Priest with a clothesline. He grabs a chair and gets that look in his eye. He goes to town on T-Bar, over and over, smacking the shit out of him, then tossing it into the face of T-Bar. Priest pulls T-Bar up, GOOZLE!! Chokeslam ONTO THE TABLE ON THE OUTSIDE!!!! Priest heads outside to grab T-Bar and send him into the ring.

Priest rolls in, he drags T-Bar into the center of the ring, lifts T-Bar up, ihts The Final Reckoning, which is a finisher he hits when he’s not super emo, so I see no wow factor, then pins for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Damian Priest

Just because two guys are big doesn’t mean that a NO DQ is just going to be a good balls to the wall affair. I get where they’re going with the shift in the character from Priest, but if no one cares about his opponent, then no one will care, period. This is that moment.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:58

The music of Apollo Crews hits, and out comes him and M.Bison.

Crews introduces himself and his friend who holds the big silver q-tip. They are here to breathe new life into RAW, but Priest need not worry, they will be closely acquainted soon enough, and the time will come where Priest will have the privilege and honor to meet him in combat and lose the US Title.

– insert 24/7 antics here –

Becky Lynch talks about us fans being fickle backstage.

Becky is interrupted by Liv Morgan, who stands and stares. Becky just walks away.

Further backstage, Seth runs up on Owens, saying he comes in peace, and tells him that they don’t have to like each other to do business with each other, so how about a squid pro row…..I mean, quid pro quo. Seth will go down there and help Owens get the W, and he’ll give Owens a shot.

Owens fakes shock and appreciation, saying he enjoys back scratches, but he needs to tell Seth…if he wants to come out to watch the match, sure, but if he even thinks about interjecting, then it becomes Owens’ business, and he wont like how Owens handles this business. Seth mocks oWens, telling him to just keep on fighting, while Seth keeps winning.



Match 7: Big E vs Kevin Owens

I come to the match with Big E tumbling to the outside. He grabs Owen’s leg and pulls him by the head to drape over the apron. He drops a few fists, then hits a running splash but Owens moves!!! Big E tumbles to the mat outside. Owens on the apron, runs, and hits a cannonball senton!!!!

Seth Rollin’s music hits and we go to break as he marches out.

We are back and Owens hits a right hand to the head. E with a right of his own. Elbow to the forehead from Owens. Right from E. Owens clubs E, hits th ropes, a clothesline that big E just eats. Owens goes forehead to forehead. Right slaps back and forth, ouch. Nice. Owens with some rights,hits the ropes, thy collide in the middle of the ring, Big E hits the ropes, kick from Owens, looks for a Stunner, they hit the ropes, hard clothesline sends Owens down hard. Belly to belly to Owens. He hops over, big splash, but Owens rolls out of the way!!! Owens with a superkick to the chin! Running senton in the corner. Owens to the top rope. He dives with a swanton bomb!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Owens grabs the head of Big E sends him to th ropes, goes for the pop up, but Big E side steps, gets Owen to the apron, Big E tries for the spear, but Owens with the knee up! E in the corner. Owens runs up on him, STO!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Owens to the top rope! He dives with another Swanton but the knees are up and hoy shit that looked siiiiick! Ownes to the apron, Big E hits the ropes. SPEAR TO OWENS!!!!!! Big E sends Owens into the ring. Big E claps, wants the end, lifts Owens, Owens slides off, shoves Big E into the corner, but Big E bounces off into the chin of Owens!

SETH WITH A CHEAP SHOT TO BIG E as the ref is distracted with Owens! Owens saw! He is pissed. He runs to Big E, covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Crucifix pin for 1.2…..3!!!

Winner: Big E

A great main event with an ending that was kind of cheap, but more story than anything else, and gets Owens in the main event picture for a little bit.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time:

Big E argues with Owens that he saw Seth. Owens tells Big E to wait, grabs a mic, knows how it looks, he doesn’t know what happened. Owens swears. He couldn’t tell if he hit Big E. He tells Big E to look at him. He’s sorry.

Owens turns to Seth, says this is all his fault, you stupid son of a bitch. Owens thinks this is funny? How bout Seth v Owens next week, we’ll see who is laughing then, bitch.

Owens tells Big E he knows better, he is sorry. Big E don’t care. Owens brings up the head collison. He tells Seth he’ll get his. He tells ig E he is really sorry, truly. He puts his hand on the shoulder of Big E. He apologizes. Big E drops Kevin, then screams and says he knows who he is, he never forgot who he is.

End Show