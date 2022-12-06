Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.5.22  

Sounds like by this time next year, it’ll be William Regal shouting WARGAMES yet again!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

The Bloodline is here! They make their entrance as we see a video from Earlier Today of them showing up at the arena. Saxton runs up on them to ask about the title defense, but they can’t answer because Matt Riddle comes scooting down in between The Bloodline. Jey Uso says none of this matters because they the ones and they gonna win.

Elias walks up from behind their car to ask what’s going on, only for Solo to attack him from behind. Bloodline send him into some barricades as Sami laughs at him.

Back in the ring, and Jey Uso tells DC that The Bloodline is in their city. Jimmy Uso got some bad news tonight – the tag team title match is cancelled because Solo bodied Elias in the parking lot. There’s a bright side here; Matt Riddle don’t have to compete, Sami Zayn says “bet.” Lol. Jimmy says they will defend the titles to whoever wanna run up.

Matt Riddle comes out with a mic, says it was totally not cool of them to take out Elias. Tonight was his first night to get WWE gold. And if he is being real, its’ not really like The Bloodline to run from a fight. In fact, it’s not very Ucey.

Sami drops a bunch of yos, tells Riddle to “Hold up, My Dawg.” He is the one who decides what is Ucey. IN fact, he is a certified Uce-oligist. For example, Solo showing why he is The Enforcer? Ucey. The Usos continuing to be the longest reigning tag team champions in history? Ucey. Riddle coming out here, running his mouth, thinking he ever had a chance at beating The Bloodline…that is not Ucey. So unless Riddle wants to suffer the same fate as Elias, Sami suggests he turns around and goes home.

Riddle says he did find a tag team partner, though, and there will be a tag team championship match tonight. Riddle and this guy don’t get along, they’re not really bros, but they both hate The Bloodline.

Out comes Kevin Owens.



Match 1: WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle vs The Usos

Owens and Jey to start. Jey tries for a superkick, but KO blocks it and corners him with a bunch of rights. Whip to the ropes, back elbow to jey. Senton from KO. Cover for 1…2.NO!!! Ko sends Jey into the corner, another right to the face. KO rushes the corner with a cannonball but Jimmy is there ot pull his brother out of the way. KO goes outside, runs with a clothesline to Jimmy, he grabs Jey and sends him into a nearby barricade.

WE are back and KO has a pin on Jimmy for 1..2..NO!!! WE missed a moonsault. Tag to Riddle. Whip to the ropes, Riddle holds on, kicks Jey in the face, ref is distracted and Jey hits a high kick to the back of the head. Jimmy tags in his brother, grabs Riddle by the foot, wishbone his ass. Jey grabs Riddle by the arm, lifts him up and gets a tag from Jimmy. Jimmy flies from the top, backbreaker by Jey, elbow to the chest from Jimmy. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Jey with a right hand, another is bloked. Riddle fights Jimmy away, then clocks Jey one time. Jimmy with a right uppercut to Riddle. Jimmy then heads over to KO and gives him a right hand.Riddle whips, tag from Jey, he enters and him and Jimmy slam Riddle down with a modified spinebuster. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Jey up, Riddle fights back, Jey turns him and shoots Riddle up for a neckbreaker! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!

WE come back and Riddle is FLYING OVER THE TOP ROPE ONTO EVERYONE! Sami is able to pull Jey out of the way, though! Riddle back in. Jey with a tag. One and Done! Cover! 1…2…3!!!



Winners: The Usos

A nice and average opener that saw a bit too much Riddle in the ring, but with reason.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 14:06

The Bloodline attacks Riddle with stomps, but here’s Kevin with a chair! He attacks everyone, chasing them up the ramp!

Solo is still ringside.e he enters the ring and attacks Riddle with a barrae of rights and lefts to the prone Riddle. He has his thumb wrapped, lifts Riddle, ONE FOR UMAGA! Spike to the throat. Hip attack in the corner.

Solo leaves the ring, grabs a chair, and heads back in. He sets the chair around the head of Matt, walks back, Solo with a running hip attack, and you can just tell this was for Umaga. Solo looks up, at his thumb, then back to Riddle.

RIP UMAGA!! <3

Riddle gets the stretcher job as Solo walks up the ramp with his hoodie up.

We are informed that two triple threats will crown two number one contenders who will face next week for a shot at Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day are backstage for some promo time. Rhea says she’ll make short work of the ladies, win the title, and everyone will call her Mami.

We recap the attack on Riddle.

Backstage, catering has moved to the poker room, as KBL is hosting a Poker Invitational. JBL says this will become as grand a spectacle as Mania. He knows a lot of these people don’t see eye-to-eye, and nobody likes Tozawa, but Poker is a gentleman’s game.

IN comes Dexter Lumis with the Louis bag from last week. JBL tells him and Johnny Gargano that he did not invite them. Dexter drops some cash out the bag onto the table. JBL is all smiles and welcomes them to the game.

TO the ring, Bayley makes her entrance solo.

Becky Lynch, in a “so nice, ya gotta do it twice” move, comes out from the crowd with the mic. Becky asks Bayley if she knew that it’s been over three years since they’ve had a one-on-one, and they didn’t even scratch the surface.

Bayley tells her to stop living in the past. She is here to interrupt her at all turns, thinking she can do what she wants. When Becky is here, the spotlight is all about her. She tells the crowd that Becky doesn’t care about them. But Bayley does. Bayley cares about the WWE. This is what she’s been doing while Becky has been gone. She is looking out for the future and for the locker room. Becky just sees herself.

Becky claims that two-thirds of Damage Control has been successful. She sees two champs and one loser, but Becky hopes she wins tonight and they can finally go one-on-one.

Rhea makes her entrance and has a stare down with Becky Lynch at the bottom of the ramp.



Match 2: Bayley vs Rhea Ripley vs Asuka

A quick shoot of Bayley out of the ring and it’s just Asuka and Rhea. Rhea overpowers her and sends her into the corner back first. Shoulders until Bayley slides in and tries to roll up Rhea. Rhea sends Asuka out, corners Bayley with more shoulders. Suplex to Bayley. She grabs Asuka out of the corner, whips her hard then attacks Bayley with blows to the back. Whip to the corner, and Bayley eats mat. Kick to Asuka. Rhea tosses Bayley across the ring by the head. Bayley hits a clothesline to the back of the head, Asuka with a sliding knee. Her and Bayley grab Rhea, send her into the post shoulder first. Bayley then kicks Asuka. Side headlock. Whip and Asuka hits a tackle. Bayley on the apron, Asuka tries for a hip attack, Bayley moves, pulls her to the outside, sends Asuka into the barricade. Rhea off the apron with a cannonball!

Bayley and Ripley are working together when we return, corning Asuka then whipping each other into the corner. Rhea misses a splash, Asuka sends Bayley out, Asuka hits a bunch of back fists to Rhea, Rhea is able to stop a whip but misses a splash in the corner. Kick to the head, Bayley back in, and Rhea slams her down. Asuka runs up the back of Bayley, right hands Rhea, back kick to her, side headlock and Rhea shoots Asuka into Bayley. Codebreaker to Rhea. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rhea to her knees. Bayley to her knees. Asuka kicks each of them, Bayley rolls her up, kick out at 2. Bayley kicks, Asuka with an ankle lock off the kick! Bayley reaches for ropes but there’s no countout. Rhea is up. Bayley grabs her hair, Rhea turns into it, headbutt! ASUKA WITH A GERMAN! Rhea misses a kick, Asuka hits a high kick to the back of the head! Bayley on the outside. She pulls ASuka out of the ring! Bayley re-enters, pulls herself up and yells for Rhea to help her. Lol.

Bayley stands by Rhea’s side. Rhea turns ot her, tells her she cant boss her around, Bayley tries to attack from behind, but Rhea with the GOOZLE!! Right hnd form Bayley, again, Bayley grabs her by the hair, they trade body shots, Asuka is on the top rope! She dives with a double Codebreaker!!! Cover to Rhea! 1.2…N!O!!! Cover to Bayley! 1…2…NO!!!! Asuka with a flying dropkick. Cover! Bayley kicks out! ASUKA LOCK!!!! Bayley tries to turn into the hold, Rhea is in the ring. She hits the ropes. Diving dropkick to both girls! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Rhea pulls Asuka up, short clothesline. Pulls her up for another one. She tries for a third, but Asuka locks the arm up! ARM BAR!! Bayley on the top rope! Diving elbow! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Bayley attacks Asuka in the corner with rights. BAYLEY TO BELLY! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Rhea stops it! Headbutt from Rhea! Another! Asuka misses a kick. Rhea gets her on the shoulders and slams her down face first! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Rhea with a dropkick sending Bayley out of the ring! Rhea heads outside. She runs up the steps and tries for a cannonball, but Bayley moves!!!

Bayley enters the ring, goes for a Bayley to Belly, Asuka reverses! Cover! 1..2..N!O! Backfist, another, another from Asuka!

Kick out of the corner from Asuka. She tries for a dropkick off the top, but Bayley swats her away! ROSE PLANT! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!!

Winner: Bayley

Considering her and Becky’s interaction, Bayley’s win was relatively obviously. That didn’t stop them from having a hell of a sprint there near the end. Fun match

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: stopwatch issues

Rhea is noticeably upset. She enters the ring and attacks Asuka! Kick to the chest, she lifts up Asuka. Riptide! Bayley watches on at the top of the ramp.

After the break, Seth Rollins comes out in some blue snakeskin. He lets us know that next week, it’s Seth v Lashley for the #1 Contendership for the US Title. He goads the crowd into singing, but this is interrupted by Bobby Lashley. Lashley comes out to boom his little heart out then gets in the ring with a mic. Lashley is here, and wonders what Seth would like to tell him.

Seth tells Bobby he hasn’t been the same since he lost to Brock Lesnar. There’s no shame in losing to Brock, but what is with his obsession with Brock? This has been going on a long, long time. Is Lashley scared? Yes, he’s bigger and stronger.

Lashley knows what Seth is trying to do. Seth asks if Lashley isn’t scared of Brock, then he must be jealous. That’s it, right? Brock is a bigger star, won more titles, Brock had the career Lashley wishes he had.

Lashley grabs the lapel, says this isn’t about Brock, this is about him and Seth and the US Title. Seth tells him to relax, tells him that the title is not going to fill the void left by not being able to beat Brock, and if he doesn’t get his head right, beating Lashley next week will be easier for Seth than it was the first time.

BOOM! Lashley with a right! Seth is up, and he is pissed. He attacks like a feral cat. Lashley sends him to the outside and shoves him into the barricade, then tosses him into it. Seth tries to get the upperhand, bu Lashley continues the beatdown. He lifts Seth to the shoulders, Seth pulls on the nose, agents come out to stop the fight. Seth is held back willingly, then runs to attack and flies over a bunch of men atop of Bobby. Pearce and co try to hold both back, Seth enters the ring and Lashley is escorted to the back. The crowd sings for Seth. Bobby rushes the ring, Seth locks the head, Bobby corners seth, agents and ref come in to hold him back, LASHLEY SPEARS PETEY WILLIAMS! It was an accident, but Lashley’s eyes are still locked on Seth.

Backstage, Byron stops Austin Theory who says he saw the past in the ring. Both of those men are oblivious to the fact that the business has evolved and forgotten about both of them. Theory lives in the now, he has all the cards in his hand. The forever is just beginning.

He turns, and there’s Mustafa Ali to say Theory writes checks his ass cant cash in. Speaking of cashing in…

Ali says that unlike Theory, Ali has to fight for a shot at that title. He can put Ali down but he’ll get back up, get back in his face, and become the US Champion.

Theory says fine, if Ali wants to shock the world, we’ll do it tonight. After tonight, he doesn’t wanna hear the word “opportunity” come out of Ali’s sorry mouth again.

WE head back to the Poker Invitational. Chad Gable tries to teach Luke Gallows the way of Kenny Rogers while Baron Corbin tries to get a read of Dexter Lumis. Corbin calls Lumis’ bluff with a straight, but Dexter has a Full House. Corbin calls him a cheater. Corbin tries to threaten Lumis, so Lumis grabs an axe. Corbin backs down.

We pan over to Akira Tozawa calling Dominik Mysterio a thief. Dom says if Akira has a problem with him, he has a problem with Judgment Day. Akira, hilariously, says, “I don’t care.” They both stand. JBL tells them to go outside if they want to fight.

We close the scene on the axe for no real discernable reason.



Match 3: United States Championship Match

Mustafa Ali vs Austin Theory

LOCKUP! Theory shoves Ali down had. Ali up, side headlock, Theory shoves to the ropes, shoulder tackle. Ali favors the head. Ali corners Theory, chops him hard, Theory no-sells the chop, then hits a running clothesline. Theory drives the knee into the face of Ali. He yells for Ali to do something. Whip to the corner, Ali hops over Theory, hits the ropes, ducks under a right, rana off the ropes! Ali with a kick to Theory, sending him off the apron down to the mat. Ali hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE! Li grabs Theory, Theory shoves him aside. He lifts Ali up with a modified flapjack into the ringpost. Theory then sends Ali into the barricade hard.

We back. Theory is on the apron. Ali is in the tree of woe, but outside of the rin. Theory with stomp after stomp until the ref stops him. Theory enters the ting and pulls Ali up then hits a bunch of right hands. Ref holds him back again, and in comes DOLPH ZIGGLER WITH A SUPERKICK!!!

Theory enters the ting and pulls Ali up then hits a bunch of right hands. Ref holds him back again, and in comes DOLPH ZIGGLER WITH A SUPERKICK!!!

Winner: Austin Theory via DQ

I could watch Ali all day, and although I’m sure we’ll have some complaints about Ziggler, adding him to the mix is ok by me.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 7:52

Ali is pissed. He gets in Dolph’s face, but Theory is back in and sends Ali into the post! A-Town Down to Ziggler! Theory stands tall!

JBL is backstage, and in comes The Miz with a grin. He says there must have been an oversight because Miz was not invited. JBL says he didn’t know Miz was a card-player, but he can totally come in, it’s just a 50k buy-in. Miz says he doesn’t have liquid cash. JBL holds him back, says he is sorry but Miz doesn’t know how to pay off his debts. Miz offers his Rolex. JBL takes a look at it, says it’s not real.

WE return to the poker table, where Baron Corbin is exposed as having cards up his sleeve. AJ Styles points this out, calls him a cheater, and we get a shoving match. JBL calls them all barbarians, told them there was no fighting. The OC challenge Corbin and The Alpha Academy to a match later.

We are left with Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Tamina creeping in the back. Dexter and Johnny clear the table of all the money and chips, and Tamina leaves with a random appearance from Dana Brooke.

We are reminded of Bayley’s win earlier then brought to the present with Bianca Belair who is asked about Bayley possibly facing her again. Bianca says she was impressed, but she knows how to handle Bayley. She would have been proud to have faced any of the six girls tonight. She is asked who will face Bayley next week. Bianca gives a non-answer, saying whoever it is will have to get ready because she stays ready.



Match 4: The OC vs The Alpha Academy and Baron Corbin

Corbin and AJ to start. AJ with a DDT off the ropes. AJ works the arm, tags in Karl. Tag from Gable. Gable with a lockup from behind. He snapmares, headlock into a leg submission. Gable rolls across the back, locks the head, shoulder tackle from Gable. Gable rusn the ropes, hip toss from Anderson! Tag to Gallows, they shoulder check Gable down and Gallows works the left arm. Gable kips up, breaks the arm lock, and shooshes Gallows. Gallows calls him a nerd, and they go back and forth. Right hand. Tag from Anderson. She enters, Gable sends to the corenr. Tag to Baron. He hits some rights, tags in Otis. Otis drosp Anderson on his stomach. Otis clubs the back. Tag to Corbin. Corbin gets some chops, but shoves Karl into the corner, Corbin slides outside, back in, hits a clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Corbin lifts Anderson to his knees and drops some elbows onto the shoulders. Gable taunts and poses on the apron hilariously.

Corbin with a back suplex, Anderson lands on his feet, tag to AJ, AJ springboard, rolsl through, right to Otis, to Gable, flurry of offense to Corbin. AJ hits the ropes, Gable holds the ropes, and AJ flies to the outside. Otis rushes in to truck his ass down hard.

WE COME BACK from break and Otis is hitting AJ with a hard right hand. He hits the ropes, then splashes AJ hard. Otis grabs AJ up, tags in Corbin. Corbin with a right. Sends Aj over the ropes to the apron. Shoulder from AJ. Right hand from Corbin. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Corbin lifts Aj and corners him. The heels go in on him. Gable with a tag, works the arm from behind. Gable reaches for a tag. Gable pulls hia hair and drops him down. He locsk the head, bck body drop from AJ. AJ reaches for a tag, gets one with Gallows, but the ref is distraced by Anderson. He turns to tell Gallows the tag dot count. DEEP SIX TO AJ! Gable covers AJ! 1..2….NO!!!!!! Otis sends AJ into the corner. Otis sends Aj into the corner again. Pele kick to Otis! Tag to Anderson! Tag to Gable! Clothesline to Gable, again, throat check. Body slam to Gable. Running senton! Running knee to Corbin! Kic kfro mAnderson to Gable. Top rope, he dives. Neckbreaker! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Fireman’s to Gable, Gable fights off, lands on his feet, clips the knee, Ankle Lock! Anderson shoots him forward, Gable to the apron, rflies off, gets caught. SPINEBUSTER FROM ANDERSON! AJ in. Corbin in! BACKBREAKER! Corbin attacks Gallows, gets sent outside, runs back in and Aj hits a huge right hand. Big Boot from Gallows! Otis in! He lifts Gallows with a sick ass suplex!! WOW!!!!

PHENOMENAL FOREARM TO OTIS! GERMAN FROM GABLE! Anderson in! Gable with arollup! 1..2..NO!! Right from Anderson, right from Gable! Off the ropes with an uppercut from Anderson! Tag to Gallows.

Anderson tries for a clothesline, but Gable rolls through, goes for a German, Gallows in! MAGIC KILLER!! Gallows covers! 1…2…3!!!

Winners: The OC

Another match with minimal implications but higher quality.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:42

Backstage, Alexa Bliss is getting ready with Lily. Lilly? Lilley? She’s getting ready with the doll.



Match 5: Akira Tozawa vs Dominik Ripley

Akira with an uppercut to start. He kicks Dom out of the corner then hops to the top rope and off with a rana. Akira looks to end it, but Dom pulls him into the corner face first. Boots over and over from Dom. Dom with a the Three Amigos attempt. He gets all three, shimmy included, cover for 1…NO! Dom with a cravat from behin.d Akira elbows out of it. Dom whips, Akira shoots up, rana to Dom. Shining Wizard! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Dom to the apron. Akira grabs the arm, pulls him into the ring, big boot off the ropes from Akira. Rollup from Akira into a kick to the head. Akira pulls Dom otthe corner, heads to the top rope. Rhea distracts , or tries to.

Akira flies with a senton, but Dom moves! Dom then heads to the top rope. Frog Splash! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik continues to be incredibly underwhelming in the ring, with more CAW moves than anything else, and little actual thread going from beginning to end outside of “Mock Rey and Eddie,” which is just tiresome. Akira can still go, though.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:44

Dom and JD look to attack Akira, but Street Profits come to make the sae.

Becky Lynch readies herself in the back.

BACKSTAGE, Adam Pearce stops Bobby to tell him that he is not here to punish him or take his title chance away, but if it happens again, Pearce’s hands are tired. Lashley compares himself to a lion before being told not to make another accident. Lashley tells him to make sure no one else stands in his way then walks away about as intimidating as one can look while pushing a suitcase on wheels.



Match 6: Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Nikki Cross

Nikki starts the match by…sittin on the floor outside near the announce table, cackling.

Becky and Bliss lockup, and they trade some pins back and forth. They both look great doin it. Nikki finally hops on the apron and Becky sends her flying off with a sliding dropkick. Bliss goes for Sister Abigail, but Becky reverses it for a Manhandle Slam attempt, only for Bliss to reverse and hit an STO! Knees from Bliss, in comes Nikki who slams Alexa onto the belly of Becky. Nikki splashes Bliss in the corner, then Becky, then Bliss again, misses a Bliss splash, and Becky runs up her back to hit a right hand to Nikki. Kicks to Nikki in the corner. Becky bounces up with a kick, bounces up with a back kick to Bliss, grabs Nikki, hooks the leg, Becksploder Suplex. Bliss and Becky meet in the middle again. Slap form Bliss, another right, knee then a dropkick! Bliss rushes the corner, misses a double knee, Becky hops up, kicks, Bliss blocks it, Becky to the apron, high kick, Becky grabs Blis by the hair, Nikki pulls Becky down and slams her head into the apron a few times, then into the stairs! Bliss flies off the stairs, locks the head, but Nikki sends her into the apron, then hits a spinning neckbreaker to Bliss! Nikki clears the table then covers herself with water as we go to break.

We are BACK and its Nikki and Alexa in the ring. Cross with a straightjacket hold, dropping Bliss to he mat. Bliss tries to fight out, turns into it, hits some right hands, over and over, Cross shoves, kicks, takes Bliss down, and in comes Becky with a flying right. Becky with a bunch of hits, stops a kick ,trips Nikki up, bulldog to Cross, sends her into the corner, kicks the back, slams Nikki down. Becky to the 2nd rope, Leg DroP! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Becky begs for Cros to get the hell up and fiht her. She hits A Becksploder! Bliss in! Sends becky to the outside, Cross grabs the boot on the apron, Bliss sends Becky into the post. Bliss to the outside, flies off the apron with a flip onto both girls! She grabs Nikki, sends her into the ring, follows, and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Alexa to the top rope, Nikki clims up and locks her head, Becky comes up under her! Superplex/Powerbomb combo and becky covers for 1..2..NO!!! Becky I up, right hand to Nikki. Nikki fires back. They trade blows in the center of the ring. Cross sends Becky into the corner hard, rushes it, Becky sends her to the apron, right from Cross, to the top rope. Cross flies with a crossbody! Cvoer for 1..2.NO!!! Bliss breaks it up! Nikki is psycho pissed.

Bliss grabs the head, Nikki corners HER this time and hits abunch of shoulders. Nikki kicks her away, another splash in the corner, running bulldog. Bliss with a right, sends Nikki to the outside, seems to be struggling, slides out of the ring, Cross stops her, Bliss bloks, hits a bunch of right hands, Nikki with a crossbody to Bliss INTO the apron! Interesting. Cross sends Bliss to the apron, Nikki slides into the ring, grabs the head, looking to finish with a nekbreaker, Bliss with a bunch of hits, a slap in the face, shoulder from Nikki, she hangs Blis up, Becky to the top rope! She dives with a leg drop to the back of Bliss as Nikki hits her with a DDT! Cover from Becky! 1…2……NO!!!! Nikki rolls to the apron, Becky follows, locks up with her for a Manhandle Slam, but Nikki holds onto the ropes. Becky with a waistlock. Elbows form Cross. Knee to Becky. She locks the head of Becky. Tries for a piledriver, but Becky escapes, MANHANDLE SLAM ON THE APRON! Ouch. Did not look good. Becky rolls her to the ente of the ring.

IYO AND DAKOTA ARE HERE TO PULL BECKY OUT OF THE RING!! They grab Becky, send her into the barricade, Beky fights back, bbut they let Becky up and powerbomb Becky into the announce table!

In the ring, Alexa Bliss with Twisted Bliss! Cover for 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Interesting to see Bliss win, as it appeared Becky would be taking it. I love this for a few reasons, but namely that it puts several women on an even keel. Match wise, there was a lot of chemistry between Bliss and Lynch, but Nikki kind of screwed a lot of that energy up. It’s within her haracter, but still…



Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 16:52

End Show