Acero’s WWE RAW Review 2.28.22  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Do you smell the Mania in the air? No? Well I do…and it stinks!

I jest. Let’s try and have a good Monday.

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Kevin Owens is here to start the show! He’s got a sideways cowboy hat on, and wants to introduce his tag team partner, Seth Rollins.

Rollins comes out dancing. They enter the ring for The KO Show. He gives everyone a little howdy as Seth continues his boogie. Owens goes in on Texas and people like JBL and HBK then stomps the hat in the middle of the ring. Seth makes Kevin smile by sayin there are in ohio, and introduce their guests.

Here come Gable and Otis. Gable thanks Seth and Owens, but it’s weird, and Seth and Owens point it out. Gable has a shirt that says SHOOOSH. Gable calls them asses, saying they’re making assumptions. He brings up that their odds of winning the titles are no longer 50% and that’s ridiculous. Owens says not to take it personal, they need the titles to get to Mania.

Gable says they’re so worried about their spot. They’ve had their chances. You’re talking to a guy who hasn’t even been on the show. They busted their asses and earned their chances to be at Mania.

Seth offers them a rematch at Mania after they win the titles.

SHOOOSH! x’s 12

Stunner from Owens.



Match 1: Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs The Alpha Academy

We come back to RAW with Otis and Owens goin at it. Otis drops Owens and shoots for an elbow drop, but Owens is up quick and hits a senton, and another. He stomps Otis, then tags in Rollins. Seth with a right hand, chop, right, chop, right, into the corner, rolling elbow, Otis sends Seth to the apron, Seth looks to springboard, but Gable holds his leg. Otis shoots him off hard, flying into the barricade. Ref starts the count as Otis leaves the ring. He tosses Seth into the barricade. Ouch. Otis sends Seth into the apron kidney first then into the ring. Ref hits 4, Otis follows in, tries to whip, tags in Gable. Gable hits a throat thrust as Otis whips Seth into him. Cover for 1.Gable wraps the arm up with his leg and drops a knee, another, slams the arm down. Snap suplex and another cover for 1…NO! Tag to Otis. He gets to the second rope, tries for a splash, but Rollins rolls out of the way. Tag to owens. Owens rushes and clocks Gable off the apron. Owens with a rolling senton into the corner. Gable enters, kick from Owens, he gets sent to the outside. Owens to the apron. Rolling cannonball again off the apron! He enters the ring, screams, and goes back to the apron. Frogsplash off the apron onto Gable!! Otis is up! He pounces Owens into a commercial break!!

We are back, and Otis sends Owens into the heel corner. Gable back in, again with the knee drops to the legs. He is goin wild on that leg. He locks the knee. Owens is able to escape, hit an elbow, enziguri to Gable!!! He crawls towards Seth. Tag!!! Rollins with a clothesline. Another. Whip to the ropes, Gable reverses, Seth goes behind, hits the ropes, slingblade! Elbow to Otis! He sends Gable into the 2nd buckle! Springboard knee to Gable’s forehead! Kick and a Falcon Arrow!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Superkick from Owens to Gable!!! Gable shoots Seth away, but Owens grabs Gable and drops his head on the knee!! Holy shit that looked like death! Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Otis in to stop the pin! T-Bone Suplex to Seth!!! Owens sends Otis outside, Seth with a suicide dive! Owens rolls up for 1..2..NO!!! GERMAN FROM GABLE!!!! He grabs the leg, dragging Owens towards the corner.

Gable to the top rope! MOONSAULT! Lands on his feet, tag to Seth! Pop up into a BUCKLE BOMB FROM SETH!!! Kick! WHAM! STUNNER! STOMP!!!

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Damn, I really enjoyed that finishing sequence but HATED that Rollins and Owens won. I know, I know, they’re the A-listers, but man….Alpha Academy winning would pay dividends much more than them losing here.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:45

Remember Omos?

Well, he’s here to remind us that he’s dominated a lot of men, and tonight he will dominate T-Bar.

T-Bar makes his entrance after Omos. Omos shoots him off the apron with a shoulder. Omos leaes the ring, grabs T-Bar, lays him on the apron. Omos grabs the hand and drags T-Bar into the ring. Certainly a shoulder off the apron didn’t incapacitate T-Bar so much that he’s unable to stand…

The ref tells Omos she cant start the match unless T-Bar is ok. T-Bar is down to clown.



Match 2: Omos vs T-Bar

Omos rushes the corner, T-Bar dodges. Omos with a clothesline. GOOZLE TO T-Bar! He grabs the head, big tree slam.



Winner: Nobody. Not one single person.

I’m not T-Bar apologist, but lordy the amount of energy he put into defending his position in Retribution all to fall here is just unfortunate.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :36

Piper and Nikki are backstage to talk about heroes and villains. Becky walks in to talk about winning. Apparently, she doesn’t care if her and Piper have had issues in the past.



Match 3: Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair vs Piper Niven, Nikki A.S.H., and Becky Lynch

Becky and Liv to start, but Becky wants Bianca. Tag to Bianca. Becky ducks under a right and tags in Nikki. Tag to Liv, and we get Nikki and Liv. Lockup, go behind from Nikki, Liv shoots her away, Liv with a running rana. Nikki tags in Piper. Fists up, and we get a lockup. She shoots Liv with ease. Tag to Bianca, who tries for a suplex, can’t quite do it, so she tags in Rhea to help her, and they get it done. All the heels get sent to the outside. Tag to Liv who gets help from Rhea to walk up the corner and dive off onto all three of the girls outside.

We are back, and Bianca gets a rollup of Becky. Yes, that thing they tried to sell as a big deal just minutes ago is shown to us upon return to the show. Becky gets Bianca on the apron, is on the adjacent side, grabs the braid, and pulls Bianca into the ring post HARD AS FUCK. Becky grabs the hair again and pulls her up. She wraps it around the top rope and kicks Bianca over and over. Becky to the 2nd rope. She leg drops the draped over Bianca. Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Stomp from Bianca. She grabs the hair AGAIN and sends her into the corner. Tag to Piper. Becky with stomps. Piper lifts her and punches her chest. Tag to Nikki who runs in and hits a Natural Disaster type move. She covers for 1..2.NO!!! Mounts and hits a bunch of rights and lefts the nstands sto celebrate. Nikki drags Bianca to the corner, tags in Becky. Kick from Bianca. Stomp from Becky. She steps on the hair of Bianca. Becky whips her into the corner. Kick to Becky, elbow to Piper and Nikki, Bianca flies over Becky, tag to Rhea! Clothesline to Becky, again, ripcord kick to the titty. Rhea lifts Becky and slams her down face first. Headbutt to Becky! Knees to the face!!! Rhea gets Becky to the top of her shoulders and another face plant! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Piper with a splash! Liv in to kick her out of the ring, Nikki is next, sending Liv to the outside. Nikki pulls Becky to the orner, hits the apron, tags herself in horribly. Bianca is the legal girl, too. She pulls back on Nikki, hits a Glam Slam! Bianca flips, Becky is here to pull her out of the ring!! NICE.

Liv is back in the ring, she dives through the ropes with a crossbody! Piper in the ring, Rhea sends her outside. Nikki is on the top rope. Crossbody to Rhea! Bianca is back in the ring! Spinebuster! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Becky in to pull the hair again!!! Bianca uses it to whip Becky! She then attacks Becky!!! Over and over, whipping the shit out of Becky with her hair. Becky screams up the ramp, showing the welts of the hair whips!

NIKKI with a surprise rollup for 1..2.NO!!! KOD FROM BIANCA! Cover for 1..2….3!!!!



Winner:

I can’t prove it, but that first hit seemed so obviously done in the production truck, and that’s just completely unnecessary. The welts alone told the story. Seriously, I feel like they recorded a kendo stick shot and turned the volume up all the way and pressed play. I hope I’m wrong. The match, for the most part, was run of the mill, with no one really standing out aside from Bianca, which is ok, but also proves that we really didn’t need this match other than to remind us that the hair can be a weapon.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:15



Match 4: Robert Roode vs Tomasso Ciampa

Roode starts hot sending Tom to the outside. Ciampa gets whipped, stops the momentum, hits a clothesline, and gets in the face of Dolph. He flips the hat off his head and sends Roode back into the ring. Ciampa with an elbow drop to the shoulder, another, stomp to the chest. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ciampa will NOT take his eyes off Dolph. Chop to Roode. He spins the am, whips, Roode turns this into a spinebuster. Cover. 1…2.NO!!! Roode with a right hand. Sends Ciampa to the corner, exposes the chest, and hits a hard chop. Whip to the corner, Ciampa kicks out, ducks under, spins with a hard right elbow. He locks the head and slams Roode down hard then covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Ciampa lowers his knee pad, runs for a kne,e Roode rolls him up, reversal for a Fairy Tale, but Roode escapes, tries for a sunset flip, cover for 1..2.NO!!! Ziggler on the apron,

Ciampa hits the knee to Ziggler! Turns! Roode tries to finish him, but Ciampa stacks him up for a pin. 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa

Love Ciampa, I’m just not sure this is workin, and I blame Ziggler.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:40

Ziggler challenges Ciampa and Bron Breaker to a match tomorrow night.

24/7 stuff.



Match 5: Reggie and Dana Brooke vs Tamina and Akira Tozawa

The ladies start and Tamina (wo)man handles Dana until Dana hits a rana into the corner. Springboard back elbow. Tamina hits her own. The men are in now and Akira goes in with some kicks. Reggie locks the elgs and gets a pin for 1..2..N!O!! Dropkick from Reggie gets a 1..2.NO!! Tamina in o stop it. Dana kicks her, hits (barely) a dropkick.

Akira locks up Dana from behind. Back elbow. Reggie flies forward, front flips, and lands his nuts on Akira’s face for a pin. 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Dana Brooke and Reggie

Nope.

Total Rating: -*

Match Time: 1:40

Tamina grabs Akira on the outside of the ring, lifts him by his Gi, and lays one on him.

Backstage, The Street Profits have some promo time.

Rey and Dom come to the ring for their own promo time. They talk bout Miz and Logan then Dom says they’re focused on The Hurt Business. Which is quite contradictory.

Out comes Miz, taking offense to being called a dumbass. Miz wants to run down his accolades. This gets boring fast, and eventually, The Hurt Business come out.



Match 6: The Hurt Business vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

The match is already going down when we return to RAW. Cedric has a chin lock on Rey. Rey elbows out of it. Tag to Shelton, who comes in to body slam Rey with ease. Tag to Cedric, who sends Rey into the corner. Elbow to the face. Kick out of the corner from Rey, elbow to Shelton, kick to Cedric, he runs under Cedric like a dumbass. Cedric gutwrenches, Rey hits a rana, sending Cedric into Shelton. Tag to Dom. Tag to Shelton Crossbody off the top from Dom. Rana flips Shelton across the ring. Dom gets sent to the apron, he hangs up Shelton, Dom over the top rope ala Eddie, but Shelton ain’t there. Neckbreaker attempt from Dom. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Shelton with a nice takeover slam and a pin for 1..2.NO!!!! Shelton misses a running knee, Dom locks the head for a DDT. Cover for 1..2…..No!!! He hits the ref. Rey in, sends Cedric to the outside. Rey to the apron, Cedric gets him on the shoulders, but Rey ranas him away. Shelton gets hit with a drop toe hold. Dom tries for the 619, but Shelton rolls to the outside. Dom sends him into the ring post. Ref checks on Shelton.

Miz is there to grab the foot of Dom. Rey chases him into the crowd. Shelton with a rollup for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Hurt Business

Ok, sure.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Riddle says stuff backstage.

Um….Carmella alludes to a live sex celebration on Smackdown.



Match 7: The Street Profits vs Randy orton and Matt Riddle

Dawkins and Riddle to start, but it’s short lived as Dawkins tags in Ford, who gets catapulted into a triangle hold! Riddle releases, gutwrench toss, tag to orton. He stomps the hand, the foot, the other foot, the other hand, chest. Again in the chest, again, over and over. Deeeeyum. Tag to Riddle. Floating Bro. Ford has the knees up! Tag to Dawkins! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Right hands in the corner, a barrage of fists in the corner. Tag from Ford. He sends Orton off the apron, turns to Riddle and front flips onto that ass!

We are bck, and Riddle is busy kicking the side of Dawkin’s face in. Tag to Orton. Tag to Ford. Clothesline to Ford, another, a powerslam, Ford to the apron. Orton grabs the head, pulls ihm in. DDT to Ford! Dawkins slides in, Riddle does, too. Dawkins with a right, Riddle sends him to the outside! Orton spins and calls for the RKO! Ford turns, dodges, enziguri! Ford to the top rope! FROGSPLASH TO ORTON!!!!

Orton rolls to the corner. Ford covers. 1…2..Orton with the boot on the bottom rope! Dawkins shoves the boot! 3!!!!

Winners: The Street Profits

Oooooohhhh they cheaaaatttiiinnnnn….

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 8:40

Riddle tries to make his case with the ref.

Rollins and Owens are backstage, happy. They will ride the momentum they gained today and win the titles next week.

Austin Theory is backstage with Vince to talk about Pat McAfee. It’s been about 20 years since Vince was in a sit down interview, and last time he scared the interviewer. What if that interviewer were to jump Vince?

Huh?

What if Pat says something that pisses Vince off? What if Pat tries to jump him? Theory should be there. He’s got Vince’s back.

Vince says it’s not that kind of show.

Fucking weird…



Match 8: United States Championship Match

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Lockup and Priest lifts Finn with ease. Finn drops down with a side headlock. Priest lifts Finn and drops him near the ropes, breaking the hold. Finn hits the ropes. Shoulder tackle from Priest. Chop from Finn. Knee from Priest. Back elbow off the ropes from Priest. Priest corners Finn and hits a few rights and lefts. Finn rolls towards the other corner. Back elbow from Priest. He stuffs Balor as he tries to shoot the legs. Knee to the back, and a chinlock. Cover for 1…NO! Cravat from behind. Finn escapes, hits a dropkick. He runs with a kick to Priest! Stomp to the chest. Another. Stomps over and over until the ref stops him. Priest rolls to the outside. Finn hits the ropes and dives over the top rope to the outside!!

We are back, and Finn is stompin in some chesticles! Priest stands so Finn chops him in the corner then hits a bunch of shoulders. Priest hooks the body and flips Finn onto his shoulders. Finn drops down. Slingblade! Finn clocks Priest one in the corner then heads to the top rope for the finish! Priest rolls out of he way! HUGE clothesline to Finn! GOOZLE!!! Finn with a surprise rollup! 1…2.NO!!! High kick from Priest, another spinning kick to Finn! GOOZLE! CHOKESLAM! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Priest grabs Finn by the head. He calls for the end, scoops Finn, BUT FINN REVERSES AND HITS THE 1916!!!! Dropkick into the corner! Balor to the top! COUP DE GRACE!!! Cover and a 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Finn Balor

One of the better Priest matches. Unsure why the title change happened, maybe Finn’s contract is almost up?

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:58

Priest grabs a mic after the match. He says these people carried Finn to winning the title. Did Finn hear the motivation and respect? He’s never heard it. His entire reign, we never gave this to him, even though he was successful in spite of all of us. He will win the title back, and all the love and adoration wont mean a damned thing.

Finn gets in his face and Priest tells him just wait, then hits a surprise clothesline to Finn. He lifts Finn and sends him out of the ring, then slams his ass onto the annonucer’s table.

EDGE is here to close out the show.

He’s been waiting all week for someone to stand up. He says his Rhodes to Mania get a lot clearer tonight.

Roads?

Rotes?

Edge is begging for someone to step up. He wonders what has happened to this place.

AJ’s music finally hits. Edge is all smiles.

AJ accepts.

Edge is happy about it. We’ve all wanted this for a long time. Edge wants the bulldog AJ, though. He doesn’t want the tag team bitch of Omos all year. Edge extends his hand after calling AJ a bitch. AJ looks to shake, but Edge attacks!!! Rights and lefts over and over. AJ fights back!!! He hits a bunch of rights, then kicks Edge in the side of the head. AJ to the apron. Phenomenal For-

NO! Edge moves, and he kicks AJ right in the balls. Edge’s hair is wild. He drops a few hard forearms t othe fae of AJ over and over. Edge walks away to some boos, lookin all possessed. He is about to leave, shakes his head, talks himself into leaving, then stops again, the inner turmoil getting to him. Edge drops down off the apron, then wraps around the ring for a couple of chairs. Edge sends both of them into the ring. Edge drops AJ’s head onto the chair. Edge grabs the other chair. I wonder what he’ll do!

Edge drops the chair, thinks better of it, then gets the cue that he still has two minutes to kill. He grabs the chair. CONCHAIRTO TO AJ STYLES! AJ STYLES IS DEAD!

Edge seems sad, confused, unsure, then hits another one. Lol.

End Show