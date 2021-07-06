Acero’s WWE RAW Review 7.5.21  

Hey guys! Don’t forget to check out my publishing company’s website GoldScript Co !!! I’m super excited about this, and I’ll be announcing my first book release soon!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

RAW starts with Miz and Morrison in the ring with a ladder. Miz is says he’s got the four from RAW that are in the MitB match. He is an expert, of course, and it’s because of this expertise that he knows who will win, and it will be John Morrison.

Morrison says yes, he will rain pain on these fools. He uses a few other water metaphors that sink more than swim before Miz invites Drew McIntyre out.

Drew has a love/hate relationship with the contract, mainly because Miz cashed in successfully on him after winning an Elimination Chamber and after Lashley attacked him. He has not and will not stop fighting until he wins the contract and cashes in on any champ on any brand. Speaking of Texas, let’s talk about The Alamo. Drew is a distant relative of Davy Crockett. He and Davy are both known for their fearlessness and created legendary stories, such as Drew winning the contract. He wants to make sure that Johnny is extra moist that night, because if Miz wheels himself out there, there will be a story of legend told how Drew sends Morrison’s head all the way up Miz’s ass.

Ricochet comes out, probably to add to the countless water jokes, but Miz calls him irresponsible and reckless, and we see Ricochet flying off the ropes to crossbody Morrison into the crowd.

Ricochet was lucky the match ended in a double-countout. That stunt could have cost both of their careers.

Ricochet says he’s shook from last week, and he knows Morrison is, too. That? That was just a taste of what Ric is willing to do to win the briefcase, even if he’s gotta use Miz’s wheelchair as a battering ram, he will.

Morrison wonders if he can back those powerful words against Morrison tonight.

Riddle is here, foot wrapped, and scooter scootin. He climbs the ladder and opens up his backpack, which has a mic in it. Riddle says this is what everyone is supposed to do, as he sits on top of the ladder. He says he is really high. Lol. Riddle says his foot healed up, but he let his bro down last week, so he’ll dedicate his win at MitB to Randy Orton. He’ll make him proud, then after, he’ll take Orton out for some ritos.

Miz yells for him to shut up and ask why Orton hasn’t kicked Riddle in the skull yet. Riddle says because they are best buds. Miz says he cant wait to watch Jinder beat Drew so bad tonight.

AJ Styles interrupts and Riddle is a fan of his entrance theme.

AJ says Miz doesn’t speak for everyone. AJ was robbed. Orton dropped out, therefore it shouldn’t have been a triple threat. It should have been Drew vs AJ. But no, had to have a triple threat, a match with Riddle, that AJ was not pinned in. So if anyone deserves to be in the MitB match, it’s him. It was Riddle that got pinned, so this is all Riddle’s fault.

Riddle calls AJ cute and little like a bunny. He offers a high five to Omos. Omos shoves Riddle off the ladder, and Riddle lands on his bad foot.

Omos tosses the ladder out of the ring as Riddle struggles to stand up. Miz yells for everyone to calm down, and AJ decides to be a jerk and get a running kick to Riddle’s ankle.

Ricochet goes to chck on Riddle, and Morrison attacks him from behind with an axe handle. Drew just watches on. Ricohet is able to send Morrison out fo the ring with a toss. Omos enters the ring, and Drew clotheslines him right back outside. Ricochet dropkicks Morrison then tries to steal a drip stick from Miz, and that was the opening segment.

WWE: We hear you liked Ricochet vs Morrison, so this week we put some Ricochet vs Morrison INSIDE MORE Ricochet vs Morrison!



Match 1: Ricohet vs John Morrison

Ricochet with the rights, sends Morrison in the corner. Clothesline and a cover for 1.2…NO!!! Front face lock and right hand to the head. Kick to the chest, another, and Ricochet whips Morrison into the corner and hits a clothesline. Body slam. Elbow drop. Cover for 1..NO!!!! Ricochet with a right hand to the face. Cravat from behind. Morrison with a forearm, then some stomps in the corner. Morrison grabs the legs and guillotines Ricochet across the bottom rope. Neckbreaker from Morrison to Ricohet. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

We head to the outside where Miz gets in between Ricochet and Morrison. Ric rolls over the back of Miz onto Morrison, but Morrison powerbombs him onto the barricade!

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Morrison has ricochet in the corner. Right hands until the ref stop it. Ricochet fights back, shoves, Ric comes back, Morrison takes him down, mounts and hits some right forearms then a stomp to the gut. Morrison tries for a running kick but Ric rolls him up for 1..2…NO!!! Waist lock and a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! hop to Morrison. Right hand to the face. Whip to the ropes, Ric bounces off, knee to the face, misses a right, standing Spanish Fly from Morrison! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Morrison drives some elbows to the face, rolls over and locks the arms behind with a boot behind the head of Morrison. Morrison drops a forearm to the side, driving an elbow into the side. Knee from Ricohet. Another. Another. Ricochet stands, grabs the head, Mirrosn sends him toth e corner. Rights in the corner from Morrison, back elbow, ref breaks it up. Run, and Morrison catches a kick, but eats another one, Ric runs, gets shot up, spins, Ricochet with a tornado DDT! Huge clothesline from Ricochet and a cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Miz with the drip stick, he shoots Ricochet. Ric high kicks and Morrison steps over and locks the arms of Ricochet from behind, turning it into a pin for 1..2….NO!!! Snapmare and a kick to the back. Running knee to Ricochet against the ropes. Mirros hops over the ropes and misses an elbow drop. Ricochet up on the ropes, Morrison on the apron, Ricochet hits the run! CROSSBODY OVER THE TOP ROPE TO THE MAT ON THE OUTSIDE!!!!! Ref hits 5 as Morrison tries to get in the ring.

Ricochet crawls towards the ring, but Miz is in his way, and continues to block Ricochet from entering the ring, in plain view of the referee. The ref hits 10, and Ricochet loses via countout.

Winner: John Morrison

There’s no denying the poetential quality with these two going at it; we saw it last week. In true WWE fashion, however, they want to drill it in that they’re great, and give us another match with a shitty ending, which will undoubtedly result in another match next week. So, we can get some good wrestling, albeit a little too choreographed at times (thanks Morrison), but it’ll be marred by the repetition.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:10

Jinder Mahal enters the arena like he’s the next coming of The Undertaker. His two buddies Big and Tall come up to welcome him. In comes the interviewer. Jinder says he and Drew were close friends; Drew was with Jinder when he picked up this motorcycle. A little while ago, he texted Drew to go riding for old times sake, and it took Drew three days to respond, saying Sorry bro, 2 busy. Does he think he’s better than Jinder? He knows Drew has qualified, but a superstar of his stature should have already been included, which is why he demanded this match, because he has always been better than Drew, and he proves it tonight.

FURTHER backstage, Nia tells Shayna she shouldn’t be having to team up with Piper. Alexa is behind them, Reggie sees her, points it out, they look, and Alexa is gone.

WE COME BACK to ASuka and Naomi complimenting Nikki. She corrects them by telling them she is ALMOST A SUPERHERO. She’s never been more successful ,and now she has a chance to win the briefcase. She knows there are people out there who don’t always have confidence in heir abilities, but if they believe in themselves, who knows what they can do.

Naomi is glad she got the new found confidence, but Naomi is winning the briefcase. Asuka says no, she will win. They stand there angrily until Nikki’s music hits, and she says she feels like she is coming to save the day.

Naomi and Asuka stay there to stare at one another until Alexa Bliss comes up to them and says something about Money in the Bank that I didn’t quite catch.



Match 2: Alexa Bliss, Nikki ASH, Naomi, and Asuka vs Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Eva Marie, and Piper Niven

Naomi and Piper to start, but Eva tags herself in blindly. It’s interesting to note that Alexa is standing on the 2nd rope, watching the match from her corner. LOCKUP and Naomi shoves Eva. Eva smacks Noami back. Eva then runs to tag in Piper. In she comes but Naomi dropkicks her off the apron. Naomi flies over the to rope onto Nia and Shayna. Hip Attack from Asuka to Piper, then Nikki flies off the apron onto Piper!! Eva runs into the ring to stand proud. She turns and Alexa Bliss screams at her, causing Eva to roll out of the ring.

WE ARE BACK, and Piper down to one knee as Nikki tags in Asuka. Asuka in with some kicks but gets headbutted Tag to Nia, who enters with a smile. Piper and Nia hit ropes and smash Asuka in between the two of them. Cover for 1….NO!!!Nia sends Asuka to the corner and squashes her then tosses her into the middle of the ring. Elbow drop from Nia. Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Tag to Shayna. Punches to Asuka in the corner. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag from Eva and she stomps Asuka in the corner a few times. Tag to Nia. Nia with a body slam to Asuka. Nia covers for 1..2..NO!!! Nia locks up Asuka from behind. Asuka stands and fights back but Nia gets a headbutt. Alexa hops up on the ropes, Nia stares at Reggie, and it appears Alexa is trying to play some tricks again. Stream freezes.

Eva is in the ring with Auska, Asuka hits some rights, and Eva ducks under and tags in Shayna, who runs right into an arm bar from Asuka. Shayna escapes and locks in her on arm bar. Asuka wont let it happen, gets a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Tag from Naomi. Waist lock from Asuka and Naomi hits a kick off the ropes. German from Asuka. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Piper falls into the pin to stop it. She hits a rolling senton into the corner where Noami sits. Asuka jawbreaker to Piper! Tag from Nikki. Nikki flies with a crossbody and covers Shayna for 1..2..NO!!! Eva stops the pin. Nikki sends her ot the outside. Nikki with a tilt a whirl, looks for a cradle, but Nia is legal!!

Nia lifts Nikki, Nikki lands on her feet, bounces off the ropes, under a move, Nia catchers her. SAMOAN DROP! Cover for 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Eva Marie, Piper Niven, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler

Well that was just not fun or good…

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 12:02

Before the announcer can announce the team as the winner, Eva Marie grabs the mic and announces herself the winner.

MVP and Lashley are celebrating their existence with some women before the interviewer comes in to piss MVP off for being able to get into this area each and every week. He says he came to talk to Kofi last week, and Kofi assaulted him and disrespected Lashley.

Lashley grabs the mic, says he eviscerated Drew and Woods in Hell in a Cell matches, so he took a vacation. He heard Kofi call him soft last week, but there’s not a soft bone in his body. He’s going to hurt Kofi and Woods, because they are The Hurt Business, and that’s what they do.



Match 3: Mustafa Ali vs Mansoor

Ali works the arm, Mansoor flips out of it, reverses, and Ali rlls out, breaks the hold, shoves the face and arm drags Mansoor down to the mat. Ali to the corner, arm drag takedown from Ali. Ali is shouting tips while outwrestling him, nice touch. Mansoor shoves Ali to the ropes, hits a hard shoulder tackle. He screams he’ll teach Ali a lesson. He catches a right, spins Ali, and hits him with a hard clothesline then a chop. Whip to the corner, Ali bounces out, inverted atomic drop INTO a Spinebuster!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Whip to Ali, Ali kicks the arm, but Mansoor gets an enziguri. Ali is tied up in the ropes. Mansoor is there to help him, releasing the boot of Ali from the ropes.

Mansoor enters the ring as Ali favors the leg. He checks on Ali, and Ali rolls him up for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Mustafa Ali

”The high road will only get you so far” says Ali. It’s little; there’s not a lot on the bone here, but Ali just tends to try his best to make everything he’s involved in work.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:47

Drew gets another promo talking about a tooth or some shit.



Match 4: Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal

Lockup is a stalemate. Drew shoots Jinder off and Jinder hits a tackle, but Drew hits a stronger one, sending Jinder down. Drew knocks Jinder on his ass yet again. Elbow from Jinder. Another, sending Drew into the corner. Kick to Drew. Another right to the back of the head. Whip to Drew into the corner. Drew fires out of the corner with a clothesline. Right hand to the face of Jinder. Another right. Slap to the face. Jinder with a knee, elbow to the back of the head. Right hand to Drew. Drew gets a knee, then beats Jinder down in the corner. Drew locks the head, looks for a suplex. Jinder reverses. Kickt o Drew. Another kick. BELLY TO BELLY TO JINDER! Jinder rolls outside. Drew follows. Jinder with a suplex to Drew ONTO THE TABLE!!!

Oh we back. Drew chops Jinder in the middle of the ring, again. Whip to the ropes,reversed, kick from Drew, hits the ropes, Jinder with a high knee. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Kick from Jnder to the back. Knee to the corner. Elbow to the back of the head of Drew. Right hand to Drew. Whip to the corner hard. Jinder with a crossface from above. Heabutt from Drew. Clothesline. Again. Belly to belly! Another one out of the corner. Neckbreaker. Drew kicks, double underhooks, Jinder escapes, looks for his finisher, but Drew back elbos and hits the Future Shock DDT.

Drew looks to end the match with a Claymore, but Jinders cohorts attack Drew and cause a DQ.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via DQ

I did not miss Jinder. Nothing was actively bad, just kind of there.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 10:12

SUPERKICK to Drew! The three send Drew into the corner shoulder first. Jinder with The Khallas.

Jinder runs up the ramp for some reason as we see a replay of what just happened.

Ah, we see what Jinder is up to He has Drew’s sword and tells Drew he’s taking it away.

NEW DAY is backstage, very chipper. They are asked how they will adjust their game plan. Kofi said why would they adjust? They’re a tag team. They were just named the greatest of all time. Kofi thinks MVP and Lashley are overcompensating for the roasting Kofi gave them last week. All of a sudden, MVP is magically healed and Lashley came back from his break early, so what he said hit close to home, didn’t it?

Woods brings up MVP saying he wouldn’t show up this week, but here he is.

Kofi has a truth nugget. When he was champ, he proved that anything is possible, and he will prove it again at Money in the Bank. He’s been putting in the work while Lashley has been resting. After MitB, Bob and MVp can do whatever they want because Lashley’s championship services will no longer be required, those will belong to him.



Match 5: Mace and T-Bar vs Lucha House Party

Lince kicks the leg of T-Bar, but T-Bar sends him into the corner hard. Right hand is missed. Lince with a chop. Head scissors and a takedown. Boots to the face. Lince ot the top he dives. T-Bar catches him. High knee to the ribs and a spinning toss sends Lince to the outside. Big Boot to Metalik. Tag to Mace. Mace drops down to sends Lince into the top of the table. He does it again. Mace sends Lince back in at 7. Right hand and tag to T-Bar. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Mae. Mace drags Lince towards the roeps, Lince hops for a tag, Mace catches him and tosses him down. Kick to Lince. Tag to T-Bar. They lift Lince and look to hokeslam him. Metalik with a springboard, kicking mace in th back. T-Bar kicks him and whips Metalik, but Metalik bounces off the 2nd rope onto Mace on the outside!!!

Lince with a hurricanrana to T-Bar into a pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Lucha House Party

Not that I really care about the rise and fall of Mace nad T-Bar, but it’s this kind of booking that makes nobody any better than they were before, and in rare cases, everyone involved hurting from it.

Total Rating: 1/2*

Match Time: 3:33

Backstage, Riddle is flexing his toes. In comes Priest to talk about Riddle’s foot.



Match 6: AJ Styles vs Matt Riddle

AJ shoots for the leg with a smile. Riddle blocks. Hobbles a bit. AJ tries to kick it. Riddle shoots for the leg so AJ drops his weight. He gets Riddle down, Riddle works the arm, but AJ gets the ropes and the ref breaks them up. Riddle locks the fingers, AJ sedns him into the ropes. Kick to the foot. AJ drops the leg on his knee once, again, but Riddle floats over and rolls up for 1…..2…NO!!!!AJ grabs the leg and shoves Riddle down, then stis on the leg and pulls it back. Riddle locks the head from behind. AJ whips Riddle, Riddle holds the ropes. Whip and Riddle falls on his leg, not being able to run. Riddle locks the waist of AJ and sends him to the outside! AJ runs into the ring but Riddle stops him with a kick to the chest. He locks the head, AJ holds the foot, he hangs it up on the rope.

AJ re-enters the ring, and Riddle has one foot up for a crane kick!! AJ laughs this off hard. CRANE KICK!!!! HE HITS IT!! Right hand, left right, another right, another right, beating AJ into the corner. Gutwrench tossing AJ into the center of the ring. AJ rights, lefts, HUGE ARM DRAG from Riddle. Hard kick to the chest with the bad foot. AJ distracts the ref and Omos sweeps Riddle!

WE COME BACK and AJ tries for a Calf Crusher, but Riddle hits a knee to the face. Riddle runs with a Broton to AJ. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Riddle uses the ropes to stop AJ from flying with a Phenomenal Forearm. Ridlde locks the head and hits the Orton DDT. Riddle to the top rope. He struggles with it, but is able to go for a moonsault, then lands on his feet as AJ rolls away. AJ runs, Firemans from Riddle, Riddle drops, too much weight on the foot. AJ with a firemans, drops Riddle down hard, and covers for 1..2…NO!!! AJ wants Styles Clash.

The Viking Raiders are in the crowd, and distract Omos. This is enough to let Riddle roll AJ up for a 1..2…3!!



Winner: Matt Riddle

A distraction to Omos is enough for AJ to lose get distracted. Sure.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 12:56

WE COME BACK TO Charlotte in the ring on a crutch. She talks about NBA being in turmoil after top stars are injured, but the bigger news is that she might miss Money in the Bank. She says Rhea is learning pretty well.She knows if she injures Charlotte and can’t face her, then she knows that she won’t be exposed. This is what she would do. If there was someone better than her, what would she do? Except nobody is better than Charlotte Flair.

Rhea’s music hits. She also is on a single crutch. She hobbles up the steps slowly then into the ring. Rhea pulls out her Emmy acting and tells Charlotte that she can play the game just like Charlotte does. They both drop their crutch, Charlotte removes her shoe. They grab the crutch back, each take a swing, they go crutch to crutch, neither getting the upperhand, unti Charlotte knocks the crutch out of Rhea’s hands. Charlotte kicks it back, then rushes with a swing, Rhea grbs her crutch, smacks Charlotte’s out of her hands, then swings hard as charotte rolls to the outside, claiming she was so close.

Before the next match, R-Truth decides to chase the goons for his 24/7 title an leave Ryker by himself.



Match 7: Elias and Cedric Alexander vs Ryker and R-Truth

Ryker beats Cedric ass then makes him tag in Elias, but Elias walks off the apron and leaves the match. Ryker says this isn’t over, and Elias is a coward. Cedric screams. Cedric hits the ropes, Ryker slams him down and covers for 1..2…3!!!



Winners: R-Truth and Jaxon Ryker

…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:01



Match 8: MVP and Bobby Lashley vs Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Woods and MVP to start. Woods attacks the bac kfo the left arm, workin it until MVP reverses with his own attack to the arm. Woods works the arm, breaks the hold, shoves Woods down hard. Lockup and MVP hits a knee to the mid section. Right hand to Woods. Whip to Woods, Woods ducks under, again, attacks the knee, and MVP goes down. Woods mounts and hits some right hands from above. Tag to Kofi. MVP sends Kofi down hard, then tags in Lashly. Bobby grabs Kofi and whips to the ropes, hits a shoulder tackle. Lashley sends Kofi into the corner. Right hands from Lashley. He hits some shoulders to Kofi. Again. Again. Bad and hard in the corner. Ref holds him back. Bobby locks the head. Neckbreaker to Kofi. Cover for 1…NO! Big Boot from Kofi, side headlock and Lashley lifts him up and slams him down. Bobby takes Kofi to the corner and kicks him in the chest, then attacks the head. Tag to MVP then hits a right hand. Another to Kofi. Dropkick from Kofi! Stomp to MVP. Tag to Woods. Woods stomps. Tag to Kofi. Kofi gets whipped into MVP with a dropkick. Kofi headbutts MVP. MVP rolls outside. Bobby heads over to MVP and here comes Woods with a dropkick through the ropes. Kofi hits the ropes and flies over the top rope!!!

WE are back and Woods has bobby locked up from behind. Lashley holds the ropes to break the hold and clotheslines Woods down hard. Arm drag to Woods, driving the knee into his side. Lashley grabs Woods up by the rights. He tags in MVP. MVP with a right hand to Woods. Another right to Woods while Lsahley holds him up. MVP with right hands, dropping Woods with a hard right. MVP with the BALLIINN Elbow drop. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to kofi!!1 Kfoi springboards. With a ight, another to Lashley off the apron. Kick to MVP. Hits the ropes, body shot form MVP. Kofi goes up and over, hits a running bulldog. Coverfor 1…2..NO!!! Kofi with a kick to the chin of MVP. He hits Lashley with a right, hits the ropes, BOOM DROP! Mocking MVP. Huge kick sends Lashley off the apron. MVP with a clothesline! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! MVP sends Kofi into the corner. Tag to Lashley. Huge pump kick from MVP. Lashley with a chokeslam to Kofi. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Woods is there to stop the pni. Lashley grabs him and sends him to the outside hard. Tag to MVP. Trouble in Paradise to Lashley! MVP hits a right, Woods flies off the steps with a clothesline to Lashley outside.

MVP hooks the head, looking for Playmaker, but Kofi escapes. Trouble in Paradise! Cover! 1..2….3!!!

Winners: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Nothing spectacular, but the story was apparent; Lashley is a beast, but Kofi may just have his number.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 14:33

End Show