Acero’s WWE Raw Review 8.7.23  

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

After a lengthy Summerslam recap that covers the show from top to bottom, we are welcomed to Monday Night RAW with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett! Apparently, the first hour is commercial free…great.

Cody Rhodes is out to the delight of the crowd.

He milks the entrance quite a bit, and it feels like the show officially starts around 5:10 PM.

We are in Minneapolis, and Cody wants to bring up one of their own, Brock Lesnar. He has survived Brock, and that’s one thing, but what happened next, he could have never imagined.

We get a few still shots of Brock offering Cody his hand. Cody talked to his mom this morning, sharing his shock at this moment, and she called him a dummy, asking if he knew what just happened…Brock Lesnar acknowledged Cody. After SS, he feels on top of the world, he feels like he can beat anybody in the world.

BURN IT DOWN!

Holy hell, Seth Rollins is wearin the MSCHF crocs! Lol. Son of a bitch…

Seth says the last time he was out here talking about the title, Cody was the first one to come down and get in his face, so he is returning the favor. Did Seth hear him right? He can beat anyone in the world? If so, let’s put it to the test.

Before Cody can retort, The Judgment Day comes out sans Finn.

Damien Priest says they are confused; Judgment Day runs RAW. Rhea Ripley says just as much, and Priest informs them that they don’t dictate what happens with titles around here, they do, specifically, him. Look at them Rhea is the most dominant world champion. They have the NA Champion, Dom. Cody may be done with the beast, but Dom aint done with Cody. Dom is the work horse, not Cody or Seth.

Dominik Mysterio tries to talk, this time waiting for the boos.

Finn Balor slides into the ring and attacks Seth from behind, but here comes Sami Zayn to even out the odds! He sends Priest over the top rope with a clothesline. Cody hits Dom with a Cody Cutter. Finn gets punched, then an uppercut from Cody, a big boot from Seth, and Judgment Day stands outside the ring, pissed.

Cody, with a mic, and he has a solution – SIX MAN TAG! Seth doesn’t seem too interested, and Sami tries to play peacemaker.

Earlier today, Ricochet is pissed, talking to Pearce. Pearce apologizes to Ricochet. Ref’s decision is final, but he is sorry.

In comes Matt Riddle, Chad Gable, and Ciampa. He tells all four of them that he wants a Fatal Four Way where the winner faces Gunther. Each man gets a short promo moment. A proment?



Fatal Four Way Match

Ricochet vs Matt Riddle vs Chad Gable vs Tommaso Ciampa

Riddle and Ricochet tie it up until Ciampa shoves Gable into Ricochet. A few pinning combinations from all four ends in a stalemate. Gable pauses as the crowd chants his name. He says thank you, then gets rocked by Ciampa. Ciampa corners Riddle, kicks, Ridle catches and gets an Ankle Lock just as Gable gets one in on Ricochet. Ciampa and Ric crawl out of the ring to break the hold allowing Gable and Riddle to back into each other. They show some respect then tie up. Gable with a leg takedown, Riddle flips out, they roll around the ring, Riddle flips him off, stands up, and gets a pop. In comes Ciampa with a double clothesline. Kick to Riddle, stomp to the chest. Ciampa tosses Gable outside and here comes Ricochet off the top with a clothesline. Standing moonsault gets a 1..2….NO!! Ricochet with a fireman’s, Ciampa hops off, Riddle misses a kick, captures the leg and head, hits a Fisherman’s, into a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Gable I to stop the pin. Gets Riddle on his shoulders then slams him down face first. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Cimapa breaks it up, hits an inverted DDT. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Ric stops it. Ciampa hits him with a right, Ric is dazed, but regains control and hits a knee to the head. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Ricochet to the top rope. Riddle follows, attacks the back, locks up from behind. CIAMPA IS UP TO LOCK THE WAIST OF RIDDLE!!! HERE COMES GABLE!!!! A QUADRUPLE GERMAN SUPLEX!!! Good golly, wild.

Gable picks the leg of Ciampa, locks in an Ankle Lock. Ciampa reaches the ropes, but it doesn’t matter. Here comes Riddle to prevent the tapout with a running kick to Gable’s face. Powerbomb to Gable, spins him to his knees, running knee, cover for 1..2..NO!!! Ricochet is here, Riddle moves, standing Shooting Star! Riddle with a T-Bone to Ricochet! Ciampa tries for a rolling punch but Riddle with a Final Flash knee! He corners Ciampa, sits him up top, Stands up with him for a SUperplex, hits it! BUT HERE COME GABLE AND RICOCHET FLYING FROM EITHER SIDE OF THE RING WITH a shooting star press/headbutt into a double pin! 1…2….NO!!!

All four men on their knes. They trade right hands and chops. Ciampa stomops Riddle’s feet then sends him to the apron. Ciampa sends Ricochet out. Gable runs and gets sent outside, Moonsault from Riddle! He tries to get in the ring, but a DDT knocks him the fuck out just as Ricochet flies over the top rope to the outside onto Gable! Ricochet to the top rope! Ciampa catches him with a knee! Project Ciampa to the back! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Riddle with the Bro Derek! Gable with a headbutt to stop the pin!

Riddle and Gable are up. They trade blows in the center, with Riddle getting the boos. Gable locks up from behind, CHAOS THE—-RICOCHET HITS RECOIL!!! Gable tries for Chaos Theory again, but Ciampa hits a Fameasser! Gable, pissed, locks up! CHAOS THEORY TO CIAMPA! BRIDGE! 1….2….3!!!

Winner: Chad Gable

They tried just a little bit too hard to be cute in the first minute or so, but quickly found the chemistry needed to gel well, causing the match to get beter with literally every minute. Unfortunately, I didn’t hit my stopwatch correctly, but a good trip and a good win for Gable!

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: About 12 minutes

Gable goes to the crowd and grabs his son, then takes a lap around the ring. Cute.

Backstage, Cody Rhdoes and Sami Zayn are talking, but Seth Rollins comes in upset. He doesn’t want to be on a team with Cody. Sami knows there is history and tension here, and doesn’t expect them to solve their issues. Sami is sick of Judgment Day. They injured Kevin, he is their friends. They have a chance to stand side by side and deal with The Judgment Day once and for all (this week). So can they do it?

Seth struggles, not looking at Cody. Cody says he is cool. Seth looks to Sami, says yeah he’s cool, then walks away. Cody walks away, too.

Sami: “Doesn’t feel cool.” Lol.

Want another Summerslam Recap!! Well here ya go!

The Miz is on the phone, calling MN a dump. He tells a nearby stagehand she has three minutes.

DID SOMEBODY SAY THREE MINUTES?!?!~

JK. The stagehand tells Miz he’s gotta wait. We pan over to see L.A. Knight getting some photos taken. Miz is pissed and leaves without getting his pics in.

Shinsuke Nakamura is here to shake and jive like a mad man! He’s in action against Bronson Reed…again.



Bronson Reed vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Lockup! Reed backs Shin up into the ropes. Ref breaks them up. Another lockup. Reed backs Shin into the corner. He breaks again and taps Shin on his head. Shinsuke runs up to him with a right, side headlock from Reed. Shin backs him into the roeps, Reed with a huge tackle, knocking Shin down. Reed mocks the COME ON. Shin kicks him in the chest, uppercuts, knees, front face lock, knee to the head, kick to the back. Shin kicks, misses, hits a back elbow, another, hits the ropes, and Reed with a back elbow. Headbutt from Reed. Shoulders in the corner. Shinsuke slides down the back of Reed, Reed tries to sit on him, but Shin escapes, hits the ropes, running knee. Shin gets reed outside, hits a baseball slide, and Reed runs into the table.

Back in the ring, and Reed hits a pounce to the running Shinsuke, then a splash. Shinsuke to the apron. Reed with another splash sending Shinuske flying.

We are BACK from a break, and Shinsuke hits a knee from the 2nd rope. He tries to hype himself up, blocks a right hand, hits some moves, ducks under, hits some more, kicks to the chest. ENziguri, Reed is still standing. Shin pulls, Reed whips, misses a clothesline, running knee and Reed is down! Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Powerslam from Reed! Running powerbomb from Reed! Stacks Shin up for a pin! 1..2…NO!! Reed in the corner, Shin lays him across the ropes, unning kne, Shin runs for a finish, but Reed gets him on the shoulders. Jagged Edge Slam, says Barrett! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Reed grabs Shin by the head. Locks the head up. Flips Shin up, hits a clothesline. He drags Shin to the corner.

Reed to the top rope. Tsuna—NO!!! KINSHASHA TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD!!! Another to the face! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke got his win and looked good in doing so.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:48

Earlier today, WWE Medical staff told Pearce that Raquel is not ready yet. Raquel Rodriguez sits on an exam table, while Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae console her.

Becky Lynch is here, but you’ll have to wait, because commercials are back baybeeeee.

Bakstage, Maxxine Dupri is on the phone ordering ice for an assumed celebration later.

In comes Ludwig Kaiser to tell Maxxine that Gunther cant wait to destroy Gable. Dupri tells him to leave, but beforehand, he shoots his shot. He says she has all the potential in the world. Some people are better than others. Look at him, then look at the big, disgusting freak…

Dupri slaps Kaiser, Kaiser turns, and when he turns again, Otis is right there to tell pretty boy when he is done with him, he wont be so pretty anymore.

Kaiser says he’ll see Otis out there, and he’ll see Dupri, later, too.

Back to the ring where Becky waits.

After a recap of her happenings with Trish, she tells us she is so close to the end. Months that she has been fighting and talking and scratching and clawing. She has failed, and she is tired. But she is hopeful to end this saga, when she finally gets her rematch next week against Trish. The greatest of her generation versus the greatest of this generation with no interference.

Speaking of interference, here is Zoey Stark to call Becky obsessed. This has been over. Trish already beat Becky. Zoey already beat Becky. This is just Becky being afraid of Zoey. The Man left her balls back at home.

Becky knows how good Zoey is. She’s gifted – maybe that’s her problem; too good for her own good. No matter how good she is, though, she is too stupid to realize that Trish has been dragging Zoey in the wrong direction.

Zoey says she plays second fiddle to no one. Becky is right, she is amazing at what she does. Becky is jealous. A what chant starts. Becky is mad that the greatest of all time kicked Becky to the side, and picked Zoey up. She is the fastest rising star, which makes her the baddest in this locker room. She has mastered this.

This is enough to make Shayna Baszler come out, limping and with a black eye, all puffy.

Becky says she looks rough, lol. Shayna says you should see Ronda Rousey, but you cant because she beat her at Summerslam and drove her out of WWE.

THANK YOU SHAYNA chant.

She knows she wasn’t invited but couldn’t help but hear someone say she was the baddest.

Zoey says it just looks like Shayna is the baddest punching bag of all time. She will send her home with her bags just like Ronda.

Becky says those sound like fighting words, so why not right here and right now? Pearce, come on out and make it official.

Here comes Pearce to do just that.

Backstage, Damien Priest walks up to Finn Balor who is talking to JD McDonagh. Priest tells Finn they gotta talk about Judgment Day, but Finn says Priest can say whatever he wants in front of JD. Priest asks what earlier tonight was all about. Finn says he went out on his own plan because Priest didn’t stick to the plan on Saturday. Priest tells Finn he went out to help, and Finn still lost.

In comes Rhea Ripley to play peacekeeper. She gets them to agree that things are cool.

JD says he don’t got a dog in the race, but he thinks the briefcase is getting in between Finn and Priest, and they should get rid of it.



Shayna Baszler vs Zoey Stark

Waist lock takedown from Shayna. Zoey works the arm, Shayna hits a shoulder tackle. She hits the ropes, slides under Zoey and grabs the leg. Ankle Lock! Waist lock and Zoey hits a back elbow. Stark rushes and rubs her forearm into the injured eye of Shayna. A right hand, another, snapmare and Zoey steps on the face. Zoey runs Shayna’s face across the 2nd rope then snapmares her out fo the corner into a pin for 1..NO! Shayna stands out of it, hits some elbows, knee from Zoey. Elbows to the eye. Chin lock from behind. Shayna kicks again, leg kicks, Zoey to the knees, running kick to the chest. Right is missed from Zoey, waist lock, Saito Suplex! Clothelsine sends Zoey to the outside! Shayna goes to get her, sends her in the ring, Zoey runs to the corner, lands on the apron, pulls Shayna’s arm into the ropes, springboard dropkick! Damn, that looked good.

We are BACK and Zoey hits a back kick to the face. Nice. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Zoey slams the injured arm on the mat a few times then locks the arm up. Shayna punches the knee, but Zoey continues to stomp the arm, then she sets Shayna up for the stomp that she usually does! Shayna escapes, shoots the legs, drops some right hands, Zoey shoves her away, another kick right tot the nose! Shayna with a gutwrench slam! Cover! 1…2..NO!!! Zoey flies off the top rope! Shayna catches her! The Clutch! But Zoey sends Shayna to the outside! Crossbody from inside the rign to the outside .She rolls Shayna into the ring. Zoey talks some shit to Becky, and Shayna is up with The Clutch!

Zoey grabs the arm, drops it onto the top rope, back on the apron, big knee from Shayna. Fireman’s to Zoey, World’s Baddest Slam! Cover for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Damn, Shayna, she roughin it in there. A noticeable struggle at the end there just showed how tired Shayna was, so kudos for her doing the match, but maybe take a week off, yeah? Lol.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:48

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura tells Byron he is tired of people getting into his business. From now on, he carves his own path and…

Some scuffle is going on off camera, so Byron tells the cameraman to point towards that direction where we see JD McDonagh attacking Sami Zayn!.

Refs and friends come to stop the attack, but Sami is holding his elbow.



Ludwig Kaiser vs Otis

Kaiser tries to get the attention of Dupri, but she shuns him. Otis locks up in the corner, and the ref breaks it. Kaiser with a kick, some rights in the corner. Otis eats them, does a little jig, punch to te head, another, and Otis keeps eatin em. Side headlock, Otis shoots him o the ropes, shoulder tackle, body slam from Otis. Big shoulder is missed by Otis! Right hands from Kaiser then and elbow to the head. KaIser walks over to Dupri, who gets on the apron to yell at him. She asks him if he wants another slap in the face. Otis corners Kaiser and beats that ass. Otis drops Kaiser, and this gets Otis ready for the caterpillar, but here comes Vinci!

Vinci swipes, Otis ducks and suplexes him in the hard way. Ref is distracted with Vinci and Gunther comes in to drop Otis! Kaiser covers! 1….2….3!!

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

Just enough time to matter. Good stuff.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:01

Imperium attacks Otis until Chad Gable comes out to preotect his friend! Imperium leaves.

We review the Sami Zayn attack, and get an update from Jackie Redmond, who is awaiting Cody and Seth. They come out of a locker room and both try to answer. Cody offers Seth the interview and leaves. Seth says Sami wants to go, but the doctors aren’t clearing him. It’s 2 on 3. He doesn’t know if he can trust Cody, might as well be 3-on-1.

Here comes Shinsuke! he says if they need help, he’ll be there. Seth thinks it over, then says he has had a lot of respect for him for a long time. Let’s ride, baby.

Shinsuke smirks as Seth leaves.

The Miz is suited and booted and out to the ring.

Is he missing something here? How is LA Knight taking priority over him? HIM? He is a veteran, a locker room leader, and when he first came to the WWE, he was taught respect. You shake hands and introduce yourself. LA Knight not only threw him over the top rope, he didn’t shake his hand. He is sick and tired of the lack of respect from the so-called new talent that they have.

L.A. Knight has heard enough! He’s out to his music, and he is dead ass.

He feels they had a great introduction at Summerslam, but if that wasn’t good enough, he’ll introduce himself. He does as much, then extends yhis hand out.

The Miz says no, he doesn’t deserve to shake his hand. He’s seen superstars like him, they come in and try and ride Miz’s coattails. Take away his charisma, hot wife, his money, success, and you get LA Knight. He is a flash in the pan, a flavor of the month. All these people love him right now, and maybe love him for the next five months. They think he’s IT, but Miz thinks he’s just an Attitude Era fanboy playing cosplay in Miz’s ring.

Knight doesn’t have a problem with The Miz, but do not make this personal.

The Miz takes his career very personal, he’s done this for 20 years. To this day, since the day he was kicked out of the locker room. He has made himself indestructible. Anything they’ve given him, he’s killed it. What has Knight done for the past twenty years.

Knight removes the glasses. Accepts this will be personal. For the last twenty years, he’s been making himself a dangerous man. He’s been doing everything he needed to do on the outside looking in while this place bet on all the wrong horses – The Miz being one of them. Meanwhile, this thoroughbred was just waiting for the right opening. And here Miz is with a 20 year headstart, and he got that because The Miz is safe. They knew when Miz came in, they could smack him around and kick him out of the locker room and The Miz took it. The line on him is that they aren’t ready to take the chance on him yet. Because he is a dangerous man. He is not to be messed with. That’s the difference between them two. STILL, Miz became every champion he could. Knight hasn’t been there yet, but here he is on the climb, and Miz’s career is in the toilet.

A small Miz chant as Knight flubs his a bit. Knight doesn’t mind making Miz a stepping stone. He will step over Miz to the Main Event. Miz says he is the main event, and Knight is not on his level. Interesting theory, says Knight, because he’s looking Miz dead in the eyes. Prove him wrong. He’s not going anywhere.

Miz removes his jacket, starts with the tie, then does as Miz does and stops. He grabs his jacket off the ground, tosses it on Knight, and attacks with some cheap shots! He tries for a finisher, but Knight is able to hit Blunt Force Trauma!

Knight goes down and shakes Miz’s hand. Lol. Nice.

Earlier Today, The Viking Raiders offer an open challenge.



The Viking Raiders vs The New Day

Woods and Erik to start. They corner Erik, tag from Kofi, back suplex from Woods, Splash from Kofi. Cover for 1..NO! Kofi with a running kick, low clothesline from Woods. Splasgh from Kofi, fist drop from Woods and Woods covers. Guess he got a tag. 1….2..NO!!! Erik corners Woods. Kkic kout the conrer, Valhalla gets on the apron, Woods flies over Erik, Erik with a right hand. Tag to Ivar. Spin kick from Ivar. Slam from Erik to Woods. Ivar with a splashy off the top!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Tag to Erik. Double team to Woods, beating him down with fists. Ivar the legal man, hits a splash, then rubs his forearm on the forehead. Woods is cornered, knee from Ivar, tag to Erik, Erik sends Woods into a knee from Ivar. Running knee from Erik. Cover for 1.2..NO!!! Cravat from Erik. Arm drag to Erik, Woods tries for a tag, gets sent to the apron, elbow to Ivar, runs in with a DDT to Erik. Tag to Kofi! Tag to Erik! Kofi with aspringboard fist, chops to the chest, more chops, high dropkick, hits the ropes, big clothesline. Kofi with a splash in the corner, whip, reversed, Kofi flies off with a crossbody. BOOM DROP! Tries for Trouble in Paradise, Ivar tries for a spin kick, Kofi gets an SOS. 1..2..NO!!! Ivar sits on Kofi, tag to Erik, running knee and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Ivar. Both men in, Kofi is shot into a powerbomb, but Kofi with a rana! High kick to Ivar!

Tag to Woods. Trouble in Paradise! Kofi hits the ropes and dives over to Erik on the outside! Woods flies across the ring with an elbow drop! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The New Day

Nice to see Kofi back! Match was short, but we didn’t need much more beyond this.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 5:42

Backstage, Becky Lynch is asked about her match next week, but she is interrupted by Shayna Baszler. She didn’t need Becky’s help now or ever. She also wants to warn Becky that she has a whole list of scores to settle, so she’ll be looking for The Man soon enough. Becky says she isn’t hard to find and is looking forward to it.

The New Day are celebrating backstage. Jackie comes up to them, and they’re like, “Yo, who are you?” lol. They tell her it feels good. They are the Gods of this tag team division. You’ve seen The Usos breaking up, The Street Profits bein all wild, so they have come back to bring some positivity, and become the WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!

Theey get Jackie to dance with them a bit, which is great, then we see Michael Cole doing his own version…

We are updated on Sonya Deville, saying she is out indefinitely.

Get well, Sonya!

The Judgment Day make their entrance, and just as the guys get to the apron, Raquel Rodriguez comes in from out of nowhere to attack Rhea!!! They go at it until refs come down to stop. Here comes Candice and Indi to help, but Rhea tosses them aside like nothing. Refs try and gain control as we go to break.



Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins vs The Judgment Day

Seth and Cody argue over who starts, but Shin tells them both, he’s got this. Over on the other side, Finn is here to start, but Priest tags himself in. Dom decides to play peacekeeper and tags himself in.

Dom goes for a right, Shin blocks, hits a knee, pulls on both arms and puts his boot to the face. Knee drop to Dom and a cover for 1…2..NO!!! Whip, Dom holds on, Priest pulls him out of the ring. Shin: “COMMMMOONNNNN!!!!”

We are back and Balor hits an Enziguri on Shin. Tag to Priest. Cravat from behind. Cody is up on the apron, antsy, and wanting to get in. Elbows from Shin. Priest with a back elbow in the corner. Tag to Finn. Snapmare, and Finn stomps Shin. Tag to Dom who flies over the top rope onto Shin. Tag to Finn, who tags in Priest. Finn grabs Shin, backbreaker, Priest with a leg drop. Cover for 1.2…NO! GOOZLE from Priest! Headbutt from Shin. Enziguri! Tag to Seth! Ducks under Priest, hits Fin, hops to the top rope, flies over Priest, hits the ropes, Slingblade! Goes for a suplex, Priest stops it, lifts, Seth counters with a Falcon Arrow! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Suicide Dive to Priest on the outside! One for Finn! Seth back on the apron, flies off the top, and Priest hits a hard right. Priest lifts for a Paydirt. Or was that a Flatliner. I always get those confused.

Tag to Finn. Seth is outside. Finn with a running dropkick to Seth!

We are BACK AGAIN with Dom trying for the three amigos only to get distracted by Shin, then Seth hits him with a huge clothesline. Cody with the hot tag, in comes Finn. Right to him, to Priest, kick to Finn, drop and ap unch, hits the corner, jumps over Finn, Disaster Kick to Priest! Powerslam to Finn! Locksup for Cross Rhodes, Finn ties to reverse, shoves, Cody hops off the ropes, goes for the Cody Cutter, 1916! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Cody hits the ropes. CODY CUTTER! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Shin in, kick to Dom, Priest is next, sends Shin out, Seth kicks Priest out of the ring, tries for a suicide dive, but Finn sends him to the outside!

Rhea tosses her belt in the ring, Pries clocks Cody with the briefcase! HERE COMES SAMI!!! He attacks Priest! Finn has the briefcase, he looks to swing, Seth with a superkick to the case! Cody grabs Finn! CROSS RHODES! COVER! 1..2…3!!!!



Winners: Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura

A fun main event for a fun episode of RAW.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:40

Seth and Cody argue a bit after the match. Sami holds their hands up high. Seth offers a hand shake and everyone celebrates….except Shinsuke, who stands in the corner while the other three stand on the top rope!

KINSHASA TO SETH ROLLINS!!!!

Shinsuke leaves the ring.

End Show