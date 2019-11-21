ACH Officially Released By WWE

– Jordan Myles is officially no more, as WWE has released ACH from his contract. Pro Wrestling Sheet and PWInsider have confirmed with WWE that the now-former NXT star is no longer under contract. No further details are available on the matter.

ACH announced last week in a livestream video that he was quitting WWE over his issues with the company’s T-shirt for him that was pulled after he complained about its similarity to blackface minstrel show motifs. In a lengthy Q&A video on Sunday, he said that he was not legally clear of the company yet, so the release had to have come within the last few days.

ACH began taking bookings this morning and will appear at Heavy Metal Wrestling’s show tomorrow.