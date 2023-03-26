wrestling / News

Action Andretti Says He’s Fine After His Match Was Stopped At Dark Tapings

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Action Andretti AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 MCW Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

As previously reported, a match featuring Action Andretti was stopped at yesterday’s AEW Dark tapings. Slim J was awarded the match via referee stoppage, but Andretti was able to walk to the back on his own. In a post on Twitter, he confirmed that he was okay and praised AEW’s medical team.

He wrote: “To anyone wondering, I did not suffer any injuries yesterday at the dark tapings in Orlando and am 100% healthy! I want to thank the AEW medical team and the rest of the AEW staff for taking the proper safety precautions to ensure that I was ok and no had no serious injuries.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Action Andretti, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading