Action Andretti Says He’s Fine After His Match Was Stopped At Dark Tapings
As previously reported, a match featuring Action Andretti was stopped at yesterday’s AEW Dark tapings. Slim J was awarded the match via referee stoppage, but Andretti was able to walk to the back on his own. In a post on Twitter, he confirmed that he was okay and praised AEW’s medical team.
He wrote: “To anyone wondering, I did not suffer any injuries yesterday at the dark tapings in Orlando and am 100% healthy! I want to thank the AEW medical team and the rest of the AEW staff for taking the proper safety precautions to ensure that I was ok and no had no serious injuries.”
To anyone wondering, I did not suffer any injuries yesterday at the dark tapings in Orlando and am 100% healthy! I want to thank the AEW medical team and the rest of the AEW staff for taking the proper safety precautions to ensure that I was ok and no had no serious injuries. 🙏🏽
— Action Andretti (@ActionAndretti) March 25, 2023
