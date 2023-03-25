Spoilers From AEW Dark & Elevation Tapings

AEW taped matches for future episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Orlando taping below, per PWInsider

AEW Dark: Elevation

* Action Andretti def. Nick Comoroto

* Skye Blue def. Angelica Risk

* Gates of Agony def. The Qrown

* Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather

* Kip Sabian def. Leon Ruffin

* Lance Archer def. Bryce Cannon

* Eliminator Match: The Gunns def. The Infantry

Tony Schiavone interviewed the Gunns about their match with FTR

AEW Dark

* AR Fox def. Peter Avalon

* Willie Mack def. Serpentico

* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju def. Ariel Levy and Jaret Diaz

* Leila Grey def. Amira

* Varsity Athletes def. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas

* Lee Moriarty def. Invictus Khash

* Evil Uno def. Cezar Bononi

* Toni Storm def. Kiera Hogan

* Top Flight def. The Workhorsemen

* Matt Taven def. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Lee Johnson def. Blake LI

* Michael Nakasawa def. Bailyan Akki.

* Josh Woods def. Daisy K

* Willow Nightingale def. Diamante

* Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck

* The Renegades def. Kiah Dream and Brittany J

* Cole Karter def. Hunter James

* Iron Savages def. The Trustbusters

* Marina Shafir def. Dream Girl Ellie

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow def. Vary Morales and Austin Green

* AR Fox def. Isiah Kassidy via 450 Splash. Isiah cut a promo before the match.

* Christopher Daniels def. Angelico

* Slim J def. Action Andretti via referee stoppage after Andretti got hurt. Andretti was able to walk out on his own.

* Harley Cameron def. Mafiosa

* Blake Christian def. Lee Johnson

* Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson def. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga def. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka

* Zack Clayton def. Jake Logan

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Varsity Athletes