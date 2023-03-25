wrestling / News
Spoilers From AEW Dark & Elevation Tapings
AEW taped matches for future episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Orlando taping below, per PWInsider
AEW Dark: Elevation
* Action Andretti def. Nick Comoroto
* Skye Blue def. Angelica Risk
* Gates of Agony def. The Qrown
* Julia Hart def. Kelsey Heather
* Kip Sabian def. Leon Ruffin
* Lance Archer def. Bryce Cannon
* Eliminator Match: The Gunns def. The Infantry
Tony Schiavone interviewed the Gunns about their match with FTR
AEW Dark
* AR Fox def. Peter Avalon
* Willie Mack def. Serpentico
* Jora Johl and Rohit Raju def. Ariel Levy and Jaret Diaz
* Leila Grey def. Amira
* Varsity Athletes def. Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas
* Lee Moriarty def. Invictus Khash
* Evil Uno def. Cezar Bononi
* Toni Storm def. Kiera Hogan
* Top Flight def. The Workhorsemen
* Matt Taven def. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Lee Johnson def. Blake LI
* Michael Nakasawa def. Bailyan Akki.
* Josh Woods def. Daisy K
* Willow Nightingale def. Diamante
* Juice Robinson def. Pat Buck
* The Renegades def. Kiah Dream and Brittany J
* Cole Karter def. Hunter James
* Iron Savages def. The Trustbusters
* Marina Shafir def. Dream Girl Ellie
* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow def. Vary Morales and Austin Green
* AR Fox def. Isiah Kassidy via 450 Splash. Isiah cut a promo before the match.
* Christopher Daniels def. Angelico
* Slim J def. Action Andretti via referee stoppage after Andretti got hurt. Andretti was able to walk out on his own.
* Harley Cameron def. Mafiosa
* Blake Christian def. Lee Johnson
* Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson def. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi
* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga def. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka
* Zack Clayton def. Jake Logan
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds def. Varsity Athletes
