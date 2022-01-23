wrestling / News

ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results: AC Mack vs. Alex Shelley Headlines

January 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Action Wrestling IWTV Southeast First

Action Wrestling and IWTV held their event Southeast First last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Damyan Tangra
* Eli Knight def. Landon Hale
* New South Championship: Rolando Perez (c) def. Brandon Williams and Donnie Janela
* Team PWF (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill) def. Team ACTION (Ashton Starr, Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay)
* PWX Heavyweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) def. Drew Adler
* Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest
* SHW Championship: Owen Knight (c) def. Kyle Matthews
* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Arik Royal & Jaden Newman
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack def. Alex Shelley (c) to win the title.

