ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results: AC Mack vs. Alex Shelley Headlines

Action Wrestling and IWTV held their event Southeast First last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Damyan Tangra

* Eli Knight def. Landon Hale

* New South Championship: Rolando Perez (c) def. Brandon Williams and Donnie Janela

* Team PWF (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill) def. Team ACTION (Ashton Starr, Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay)

* PWX Heavyweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) def. Drew Adler

* Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest

* SHW Championship: Owen Knight (c) def. Kyle Matthews

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Arik Royal & Jaden Newman

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack def. Alex Shelley (c) to win the title.