ACTION/IWTV Southeast First Results: AC Mack vs. Alex Shelley Headlines
Action Wrestling and IWTV held their event Southeast First last night at the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA. Here are results, via Fightful:
* TWE Championship: Merc (c) def. Damyan Tangra
* Eli Knight def. Landon Hale
* New South Championship: Rolando Perez (c) def. Brandon Williams and Donnie Janela
* Team PWF (BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill) def. Team ACTION (Ashton Starr, Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay)
* PWX Heavyweight Championship: Jon Davis (c) def. Drew Adler
* Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest
* SHW Championship: Owen Knight (c) def. Kyle Matthews
* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Arik Royal & Jaden Newman
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack def. Alex Shelley (c) to win the title.
The World's first openly gay male World Champion! @AC_Mack #SouthEastFirst pic.twitter.com/OCm10NSxa4
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) January 22, 2022
AHHHHHHHHHHHHH @bkwestbrookpro LEAPS OFF BOJACK WITH A SLICED BREAD #SoutheastFirst pic.twitter.com/YMZVEXsruy
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 22, 2022
Live Reaction From The Crowd Here @WrestleACTION1
As @AC_Mack defeats @fakekinkade for the @indiewrestling Championship #SouthEastFirst #indies #indywrestling pic.twitter.com/Cyv7kLkHR3
— NickJ.Holiday (@whereyoedgeup) January 22, 2022
Merc avoids a tope suicida and attempts one of his own, only for @damyantangra to floor him with an uppercut #SoutheastFirst pic.twitter.com/6a8Y7NbQ2A
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 22, 2022
THIS FUCKING MATCH @HaleYeah3 @stepupplease #SoutheastFirst pic.twitter.com/EIqYnaa5ja
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 22, 2022
