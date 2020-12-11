Actor & WWE Alum Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister Passes Away

Tiny Lister, the actor who wrestling fans will remember as Zeus from his WWE and WCW days, has passed away. TMZ reports that the actor, who starred in the Friday films and The Fifth Element, passed away today after being found dead in his Marina Del Ray, California apartment this afternoon. He was 62 years old.

Lister, real name Tommy Lister, grew up in Compton, California and developed an interest in films and religion early in his life. He jumped into acting and went to California State University on a track and field scholarship, winning the national title in his senior year in high school and ranking as the 1982 NCAA Division II National Shot Put Champion.

Lister’s acting career began in 1984 with roles on television, with his first film role coming in 1985 with the action thriller Runaway Train. He would go on to appear in films like Beverly Hills Cop II and Armed and Dangerous before he starred in the WWE-produced Hulk Hogan vehicle No Holds Barred as Zeus, the main opponent of Hogan’s Rip Thomas.

Lister would go on to play the role on WWF television in the latter half of 1989, which led to Zeus and Randy Savage facing Hogan and Brutus Beefcake. Hogan pinned Zeus to win that match. They continued to feud until a steel cage tag match at Survivor Series, which the babyfaces again won. Lister occasionally wrestled after and reprised the feud with Hogan in WCW as Z-Gangsta in 1996.

Lister would go on to star in other films like the Friday series where he played Deebo, Fifth Element as President Lindberg, Jackie Brown as Winston, and more. He also appeared in several TV shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Walker, Texas Ranger.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Lister. He will be missed.