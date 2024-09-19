wrestling / News
Adam Cole, Cary Silkin Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynamite
September 18, 2024
A new report has details on a couple of people who were backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. PWInsider reports that Adam Cole and former ROH owner Cary Silkin were at Wednesday’s show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
The report notes that Silkin was just visiting, but did not have any details on Cole other than the fact that he was there. Cole has been out of action for nearly a year due to his broken foot, and was reportedly “walking around fine” at AEW All Out though there is no known return date for him at this time.
