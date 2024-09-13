Adam Cole Reportedly Backstage at AEW All Out, Update on Health

Adam Cole has been out of action for nearly a year after breaking his foot in multiple places at Grand Slam. While he had been appearing on TV since then, that stopped after Double or Nothing back in May. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cole was backstage at AEW All Out this past Saturday, even though he obviously didn’t appear on the PPV.

As for his health, the report notes that Cole was “walking around fine.” However, it doesn’t appear as though there is a return date for him at this time.