Adam Cole On a Possible Bobby Fish Return To AEW, Friendship With Wardlow

Adam Cole isn’t sure if Bobby Fish will return to AEW, but he says he’d love to see it. Cole was allied with Fish in WWE NXT as part of the Undisputed Era, and they worked together along with Kyle O’Reilly when Fish had his run in AEW from 2021 to 2022. Fish is now in MLW, and Cole was asked during his interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic about a potential Fish return and more. You can see highlights below:

On his friendship with Wardlow: “Yeah I mean, I still think very highly of Wardlow. I’m not sure exactly what he’s doing or exactly what he’s up to at the moment, but we still keep in contact.”

On a possible Bobby Fish return to AEW: “I mean I would love it. I’m not sure if it will happen, but I think I think it’d be incredible. I love Bobby Fish.”

