– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, AEW star Adam Cole discussed meeting MJF earlier in both their careers and recognizing MJF’s talent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on when he first met MJF: “I actually met MJF when he was very, very early on in his career. From the moment I saw him, and I mean this, this is regardless of what I think about him personally, but from the moment I saw him, I knew he was super talented. He was one of those guys who got it very, very early on. He was someone who put just as much time and energy into his promo work as he did into his bell-to-bell in-ring competition work. So yeah, he was incredibly talented from a very young age. He was definitely one of those guys that when I saw I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a guy I’m gonna be seeing a lot more of.'”

Cole on MJF calling and trolling him during his Twitch streams: “I don’t know why I picked up, I don’t know. It was so silly. I don’t even know why I picked up.”

Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF will be teaming up as part of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament tonight on AEW Dynamite. Their opponents will be revealed later on during the broadcast. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.