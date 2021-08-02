UPDATED: Adam Cole’s WWE Contact Reportedly Expiring Soon, WWE Surprised It Was Up So Soon

UPDATE: PWInsider has confirmed that the contract of Adam Cole expires this summer and that the news surprised several WWE executives. The belief among them was that Cole was set to remain through January 2022. WWE sources were said to be frustrated that the news is now public. The timing of the company learning of Cole’s contract lines up with the timing of the exit of Canyon Ceman.

Cole is listed as the #2 heel on the NXT roster.

Original: Fightful Select reports that the WWE contract of Adam Cole is set to expire soon, as it is allegedly set to be up after Summerslam. Cole’s contract has already been extended from its originally intended expiration date after Great American Bash. While it was assumed that Cole’s deal was up in December, WWE sources have noted that deal was initially done in early July. This was a shock to those at the top of the company, as they only realized the deal was expiring shortly before the end of the deal.

According to the sources, Cole agreed to work through Summerslam and reconsider things. They put over Cole for being open to working longer instead of just showing up somewhere else without any notice from WWE. It’s unknown if it was a verbal agreement or if he actually signed a short-term extension. At one point, it was thought that Cole had signed a new deal when WWE and USA Network agreed to air NXT on the network. There was said to be frustration and heat in the company that Cole’s contract nearly expired without anyone knowing, but Cole was said to be easy to work with about it.