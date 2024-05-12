wrestling / News

Adam Copeland Challenges Malakai Black To A Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at AEW Double or Nothing

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Adam Copeland made an extreme challenge to Malakai Black for Double or Nothing. Copeland, who retained his TNT title against Kyle O’Reilly earlier in the night, told Black that he was beginning to succumb to his dark side. As a result, he challenged Black to a Barbed Wire Cage Match for the TNT title. He then demanded that Black face him on Dynamite and accept his challenge.

