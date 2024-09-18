– AEW stars Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will attending a pop-upactivation inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 25 before AEW Dynamite Grand Slam for their new Pure Plank brand. Pure Blank is a training device created by Copeland and Cage. Here are all the details:

New York, NY (September 18, 2024) – Pure Plank, the innovative core training device created by AEW wrestlers Adam Copeland and Christian Cage that allows you to sculpt and strengthen your core while unlocking new levels of power and stability, announced today that the brand will host an inaugural pop-up activation inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 25th ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and AEW Collision Grand Slam. The activation, which will be the first time fans can try out the Pure Plank in-person, will run from 6:00pm-8:00pm ET inside the stadium.

Fans attending Grand Slam will be able to visit the pop-up event will be able to:

Enter to win a free Pure Plank board signed by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

Participate in the “Grand Slam Pure Plank Challenge” to win a signed custom Pure Plank Championship belt and automatically be entered to win a board

⁠Purchase Pure Plank board and merchandise

⁠Learn about Pure Plank and get live demos

All Pure Plank boards and merchandise purchased on-site will be shipped to customers within 24-48 hours after purchase.

For those unable to attend the event, Pure Planks are available for purchase at https://gopureplank.com/ for $149.

Additional information on PURE PLANK can be found at https://gopureplank.com/ and on social media:

