Adam Copeland on Having the Confidence to Turn Down Bad Ideas

– During a recent interview with This Is Vancolour, AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland discussed his confidence in the ring and the advice he would give to wrestlers on the indie scene. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Copeland on his confidence as a wrestler: “Now I have the confidence in myself, confidence as a performer to know, ‘Nah I don’t got to do that.’ I bring more than that to the table … So that’s nice that the industry has grown from that because it’s easy to go for low-hanging fruit, and I think that’s one thing wrestling did a lot of and thankfully has learned its lesson.”

On his advice to wrestlers on the indies: “What are you comfortable with? But not only what are you comfortable with, but what are you comfortable living with possibly forever … I don’t think there’s anything wrong with no matter what your age going “nah, I think I’m good.” You know, the power of no is a beautiful thing.”

Adam Copeland will be in action on tonight’s edition of AEW Collision. He’ll be teaming with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston against Top Flight and Action Andretti. At tomorrow’s AEW Dynasty, Copeland’s team will face House of Black. The show is being held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.