– During tonight’s AEW Collision, The House of Black revealed that they are accepting the Adam Copeland Cope Open Challenge for a shot at the TNT Title on the Wednesday, May 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. During their promo that aired on tonight’s Dynamite, Malakai Black said Copeland will find out who he faces when the rest of the world finds out on May 1.

You can view that clip and the upcoming AEW Dynamite lineup for next week below:

* FTW Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

* Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

* Kenny Omega returns

* We’ll learn who will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing