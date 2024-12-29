Adam Copeland Says He and FTR Are Going After Every Title, Says It’s Time To Make a Difference

Adam Copeland says he and FTR are going after every title they can in AEW and says it’s time for him to step up in the company. Copeland was asked about his goals at the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum and you can see highlights below:

On his goals in 2025: “I mean, if you can think of a goal, that’s what we’re going after. I think they [FTR] should be Tag Team Champions, I think we should win the Trios Championships, I’m going after the World Heavyweight Championship.”

On stepping up to be more ambitious going forward: “You know, for a while when I first got here, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m here. I gotta get the lay of the land, I gotta get everyone to know who I am.’ But that’s gone. Now it’s time to be here to make a difference, to show everybody exactly who I am, exactly who they are. There’s a reason that I’ve accomplished everything I’ve accomplished in this industry. And there’s a reason that nobody can scratch what I’ve accomplished. Take a look; nobody can. And that may sound egotistical, it may sound cocky but when it’s true, it’s just confidence.

“So my plan is to go after Jon Moxley in a match that you’ve never seen before between two guys that are at the top of their field, and go out there and do what we do. Which is to have kickass, old, grinding, gritty, NWA World Heavyweight Title Matches-type vibe. Thats’s what I want to get out of him. And that’s what I’m looking forward to. And it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.