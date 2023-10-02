Adam Copeland On Keeping His Theme Song In AEW, Recalls First Securing the Song

Adam Copeland is keeping his Alter Bridge theme song “Metalingus” in AEW, and he talked about how important it was for him to retain it for his entrance music. The former Edge came out to the song, which he used in WWE, for his appearance in the post-main event angle of WrestleDream. In the post-show media scrum, he talked about why it was important for him to keep the song and recalled first securing the track for his entrance in WWE.

“So Alter Bridge are my friends,” Copeland said. “Mark Tremonti, who wrote the song, is a very good friend. So that song’s with me wherever I go. And that was very important to me. To me, I’ve always been very musically motivated. And I think it sets the tone for a character. And it also sets the tone for Adam to get in that place. That music, from the first time I heard it in Mark’s house after I dropped a beer in his foyer after first meeting him, he played that for me. And I was out with a neck injury, I was like, ‘Can I have that song?’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely, dude.’ And we had just met.”

He continued, “And 20 years later, here we are. And I called Mark, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely! Absolutely, dude. That answer is not gonna change.’ And that was really pivotal and important to me. Because it would have felt really weird to come out to something else.”

Copeland also noted in the media scrum that he’s going to be full-time with the company, and will make his AEW Dynamite and Collision debuts this week.

