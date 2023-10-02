Christian Cage Beats Darby Allin At AEW WrestleDream, Edge Makes AEW Debut

Christian Cage is still your AEW TNT Champion after beating Darby Allin thanks to a heel turn from Nick Wayne, which led to the former Edge making his AEW debut. Cage beat Allin in a best two of three falls match in the main event of the PPV, getting the final pinfall when Wayne turned heel and hit Allin with the TNT Championship.

After the match, Cage held Allin which led to Wayne beating Allin down against the bare ring boards, with the mat hacing been pulled back by Cage earlier in the match. Sting came out to the ring and got in, taking down Wayne and Cage before Luchasaurs came down. The numbers game took over and Sting started to get beat down. Cage went for a couple of chairs to deliver a Con-Chair-To, which led to a vignette of a car driving to the arena. Someone got out and then Edge made his way into the arena to his classic Alter Bridge “Metalingus” theme.

Edge stared off with Christian and held his hand out. Christian gave him the chair and he made to deliver the Con-Chair-To, then laid out Wayne and Luchasaurus. Cage bailed, and Edge hit the spear on Luchasaurus and then Wayne. The announcers referred to him by his real name, Adam Copeland. Tony Khan then announced on Twitter that Copeland is All Elite.

Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.