wrestling / News
Christian Cage Beats Darby Allin At AEW WrestleDream, Edge Makes AEW Debut
Christian Cage is still your AEW TNT Champion after beating Darby Allin thanks to a heel turn from Nick Wayne, which led to the former Edge making his AEW debut. Cage beat Allin in a best two of three falls match in the main event of the PPV, getting the final pinfall when Wayne turned heel and hit Allin with the TNT Championship.
After the match, Cage held Allin which led to Wayne beating Allin down against the bare ring boards, with the mat hacing been pulled back by Cage earlier in the match. Sting came out to the ring and got in, taking down Wayne and Cage before Luchasaurs came down. The numbers game took over and Sting started to get beat down. Cage went for a couple of chairs to deliver a Con-Chair-To, which led to a vignette of a car driving to the arena. Someone got out and then Edge made his way into the arena to his classic Alter Bridge “Metalingus” theme.
Edge stared off with Christian and held his hand out. Christian gave him the chair and he made to deliver the Con-Chair-To, then laid out Wayne and Luchasaurus. Cage bailed, and Edge hit the spear on Luchasaurus and then Wayne. The announcers referred to him by his real name, Adam Copeland. Tony Khan then announced on Twitter that Copeland is All Elite.
Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
Welcome to the @AEW team!
"Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE!
Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PNXTlSyT8p
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023
.@JustinRoberts with the official announcements of this TNT Championship main event!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/PViRUm1mSd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Darby Allin has secured the first fall!
Can Darby Allin keep this momentum going?
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/m5yxtWKO7Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Darby Allin pulls out all the stops!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/COy7rPWp6K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Christian Cage once again stays one step ahead of Darby Allin!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/8HdYR9fvZh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Christian Cage has no respect for Darby Allin!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/lnQjmVb5Gp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Christian Cage is a madman!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/6CcPVvf4kT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Darby Allin is still in this fight!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/cmH3qo1QrJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Darby Allin with a Coffin Drop!
But Christian Cage is quick to kick out!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/E3npWr6VTE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Nick Wayne has turned his back on his "friend" Darby Allin!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/8TKh69eIgX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Nick Wayne & Christian Cage continue their assault on Darby Allin!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/zIlfHYOvlX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Sting came out for the save. But the numbers are just too great!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @Sting pic.twitter.com/Kwj0zHuHzo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
The Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland has arrived in #AEW!
Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/zd6OvcKUJG
🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/V53End15hM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Edge Free Agency Status, His Entrance Music & Ring Name
- MJF on AEW Having the Best Roster, the Company’s Next Media Rights Deal
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW