Adam Copeland Recalls Some Initial Ideas for The Judgment Day That Didn’t Work

– During a recent interview with Sam Roberts for NotSam Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland discussed some early ideas for The Judgment Day stable when he formed the group and why they didn’t work. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Copeland on some early ideas for The Judgment Day: “At one point it was talked about a cauldron with bubbling black fluid and I’m holding a pitchfork. I was like, ‘Whoa…I don’t want to do that because that’s not going to work.’ There was one week, they wanted us to float to the ring. ‘What?’ ‘No, we’ll put it on a dolly.’ Then, I’m sitting on a throne and Priest is full core engaged because he’s basically surfing holding onto this thing, and all I felt going as we’re going down was ‘This is Spinal Tap. This is Spinal Tap.'”

On the floating entrance not working: “We got to the back and I was like, ‘I don’t think that entrance works, guys.’ But, it was, ‘I’ll give it a shot.’ It ain’t my sandbox. I don’t cut the checks. This is what you want, I’ll try and make it work, but I’ll also be the first one to tell you, ‘That didn’t work. We probably shouldn’t do that anymore, right?'”