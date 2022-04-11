wrestling / News
Adam Scherr Claims Tony Khan Has Forbid AEW Talent From Working CYN Shows
Adam Scherr has turned his ire on Tony Khan, alleging that the AEW president has “blackballed” roster from working Control Your Narrative shows. As you can see via the tweet below, Scherr respopnded to a fan on Instagram who was commenting on Khan’s assertion that many anti-AEW Twitter accounts are bots, writing:
“Why is there no face to palm emoji. This is the same guy that pays the dirt sheets and says his wrestlers are free to do what ever but black balled them from CYN shows. Why???? Cause we’re a f**king threat.”
Scherr proceeded to argue with another fan, alleging that “so many people want to work with us and both our shows have had tons of aew talent back stage [sic] watching.”
I can’t wait for the Dark Side of Tony Khan to come out. @Adamscherr99 speaking facts! pic.twitter.com/Jmh6PTfNIF
— Aspect (@WrestlinAspect) April 8, 2022
Black listed???? That’s why so many people want to work with us and both our shows have had tons of aew talent back stage watching. We are the new option. You’ve been warned.
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 8, 2022
Hahahah dynamite would be far worse punishment
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) April 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Scorpio Sky Claims Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara Had Their Boos Edited Off AEW Rampage
- Randy Orton On His Reaction To Triple H’s Retirement, Being Triple H’s Last Singles Match In WWE
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Potential Succession Plan For WWE, Possibility Of WWE Sale
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows