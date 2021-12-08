Adam Scherr Will Be First Wrestler To Join Metaverse As A Hologram

ImagineAR has announced the launch of the augmented reality service FameDays.com, which will provide celebrity hologram greetings. Adam Scherr will be the first wrestler for the lineup, which also includes MLB and NFL athletes, reality stars and others. Here’s a press release:

ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Launching FameDays.com This Holiday Season for Fans of Sports & Entertainment to Celebrate Special Days with Celebrity Holograms

Sports SuperStars from NFL & MLB, Professional Wrestlers, Reality Stars, Influencers, Santa Claus and more

VANCOUVER, BC – ImagineAR an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive metaverse AR campaigns, is excited to launch FameDays.com this coming holiday season that instantly delivers celebrity hologram greetings to any location in the world. Using the FameDaysTM mobile app for both IOS and Android, fans can enjoy birthday, holiday, superfan hologram video messages right in their home and record their own videos and pics with the virtual star as if they are standing right next to them in real life and share in social media. Premiere hologram stars expected to include NFL & MLB Superstars, Reality TV Stars, Pro Wrestlers and new celebrity holograms to be added regularly. Families can create their own holiday memories and videos with virtual Santa in their home as well this holiday season.

FameDays.com is the next generation patented Metaverse e-greeting card focusing on virtual celebrations with celebrities, sports stars, entertainers and influencers. Retail Prices are range from $4.99 – $14.99 per each greeting message including Birthday, Anniversary, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Newborn Baby, New Year, SuperFan and many more. FameDays.com is the first-ever celebrity hologram e-greeting platform in the world and is based upon the patented ImagineARTM platform for global sports teams and brand clients delivering immersive AR consumer and fan engagements.

Pro Wrestling and Strongman World Champion Adam Scherr said “I never imagined that I would be the first professional wrestler to enter the metaverse as a hologram. Fans around the world can now enter the virtual ring with me and man-up in their own videos celebrating their birthday and holidays with the baddest #BeefKing on the planet”.

“ImagineARTM has been a metaverse pioneer in developing one of the most advanced patented Fan Engagement AR platforms in the world for the past 4 years. We have successfully delivered virtual holograms of music superstar Flo Rida, global soccer players and even Santa Claus to homes around the world. FameDays.com is our first-ever direct to consumer product launching the next-generation of fan engagement this holiday season”, according to ImagineARTM CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen.