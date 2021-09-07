wrestling / News

A&E Biography Bonus Clip Details Randy Savage’s Costumes

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Biography

– A new bonus clip from the A&E Biography documentary on late WWE Hall of Famer Macho Man Randy Savage details his costumes designed by Michael Braun. You can check out that clip below:

