A&E Biography Specials for WWE Stars To Be Released on DVD Next Month

PWInsider reports that the A&E Biography specials about various WWE superstars will be released on DVD on September 21 from Lionsgate. There will be two separate DVDs. The first will have the episodes for Steve Austin, Booker T, Randy Savage and Roddy Piper. The second will have episodes for Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley and The Ultimate Warrior. It’s unknown if there will be any extra content, but A&E previously released deleted scenes on Youtube.