A&E Announces Official Details For Returns of WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends

WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends both return this Sunday with new episodes on A&E, who have provided the official details. The season premiere of Rivals will cover Triple H vs. The Rock. Meanwhile, Biography will look at Randy Orton.

“WWE Rivals” Premieres Sunday, February 25 at 8pm ET/PT

“WWE Rivals” returns with actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion of WWE Superstars to explore the storylines and characters at the helm of epic rivalries that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features a roundtable of former WWE Superstars who discuss the dramatic storylines that defined the WWE, speak with Legends who watched these rivalries unfold and analyze archival footage from WWE’s library. In the season premiere, the series will examine the infamous animosity between Superstars Triple H vs. The Rock beginning with their heated rivalry over the World Championship in the early 2000s.

“Biography: WWE Legends” Premieres Sunday, February 25 at 9pm ET/PT

“Biography: WWE Legends” continues to convey the intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends into the stars they became. Through archival footage and first-hand account interviews, each episode will examine a different Legend and showcase their career highlights and the effect they had on the industry and fans. The season begins with examining the enthralling life and career of the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, Randy Orton.