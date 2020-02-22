wrestling / News
More AEW Action Figures Showcased by Jazwares at NY Toy Fair
– More of the new Jazwares AEW action figures were showcased this week at the New York Toy Fair. You can check out some of the display photos from the booth of the new figures that were showcased below, courtesy of Ringside Collectibles. AEW stars Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle were also present at Toy Fair.
Previously, Jazwares revealed figures for The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega. Other figures from Series 2 at Toy Fair include Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros. (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix), MJF, Dustin Rhodes, and Adam “Hangman” Page.
