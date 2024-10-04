wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole & More Reportedly Backstage At Dynamite, Note On Bryan Danielson’s Theme Song

October 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole was reportedly backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that Cole was backstage at the show and is expected to return soon. Powerhouse Hobbs was also at the show as he has been traveling with the company in advance of his return.

– The report also notes that AEW expects to use “The Final Countdown” for Bryan Danielson’s theme song again.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading