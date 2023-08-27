wrestling / News

AEW All In: Zero Hour Pre-Show Is Online

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In ROH TT Image Credit: AEW

The Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All In is now online. You can see the livestream below for the pre-show ahead of the main card, featuring the following matches:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open vs. Adam Cole & MJF
* FTW Championship: Jack Perry vs. HOOK

