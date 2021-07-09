wrestling / News

AEW All Out 2021 in Chicago Has Officially Sold Out

July 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this morning, Chris Jericho announced that AEW All Out at the NOW Arena in Chicago on September 5 has sold out. Pre-sale tickets were available yesterday and as we noted earlier today, all the available tickets at the time were sold. Tickets went on sale to the general public today.

Tickets are still available for the September 1 Dynamite and September 3 Rampage, both in Chicago.

