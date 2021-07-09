Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All Out, Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago sold every ticket that was available on the pre-sale on Wednesday. Tickets were gone almost immediately, including 1,200 tickets that would be available for all three shows that week. There were seats held back for when tickets go on sale to the general public, which happens in just over an hour today. It’s expected that there will be around 10,000 tickets out. Only 600 tickets are on the secondary market, which is under the 2,000 that usually happens for a show like this. This suggests that most of the tickets were bought by fans and not scalpers. It also has the highest get-in price on the secondary market right now for wrestling, at $89.

The sold out AEW Dynamite episode on July 14 has a get-in price of $86 in Cedar Park, Texas.

AEW will also put tickets on sale this week for Dynamite on September 1 and Rampage on September 3 at the NOW Arena. At this time, most of the ticket sales are for the PPV. Dynamite was just under 3,500 from the pre-sale and Rampage was just under 3,700. It’s believed that Rampage will draw more as Dynamite will be better for local fans but Rampage will get people flying in for All Out.

The AEW Dynamite episode on September 15 in Newark, New Jersey has just under 10,500 tickets out (over 9,000 paid) with a set up of 11,900.

Dynamite on September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium is set up for 16,500 tickets and could possibly get up to 19,000. Tickets go on sale on July 15.

Dynamite on July 28 in Charlotte is currently at 4,500 tickets sold with 759 left. It has a 6,500 capacity for wrestling, so if AEW sells the full 5,200 tickets allotted, it won’t be a sell out with their set up.

AEW Dynamite and Rampage on August 11 & 13 in Pittsburgh at the Peterson Events Center have sold 3,700 and 3,400, respectively. The arena usually holds around 8,700 for wrestling.