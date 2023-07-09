AEW Alumna Sadie Gibbs Announces Engagement

Sadie Gibbs, who competed for AEW a several times, has announced her engagement. Gibbs posted to her Twitter account on Sunday morning to announce that her boyfriend Sam proposed to her on Saturday night, noting in her Instagram stories that it took place at a housewarming party.

Gibbs retired from the ring in 2021 due to several health issues, but announced late last month that she is prepping a return.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.