AEW News: Andrade El Idolo and Rush & Lucha Bros Do Battle on Dynamite, Jade Cargill Retains TBS Title

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Penta Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: AEW

– Andrade El Idolo and Rush clashed with the Lucha Bros in a Tornado Tag Team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The two teams competed in the first hour, with Andrade and Rush coming out victorious:

– Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship in a match against Madison Rayne on the show, extending her undefeated streak:

