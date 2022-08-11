wrestling / News
AEW News: Andrade El Idolo and Rush & Lucha Bros Do Battle on Dynamite, Jade Cargill Retains TBS Title
– Andrade El Idolo and Rush clashed with the Lucha Bros in a Tornado Tag Team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The two teams competed in the first hour, with Andrade and Rush coming out victorious:
Rey Fenix taking flight here in this Tornado Tag Match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/BbiN6JGhES
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
Incredible sequence by Rey Fenix! Watch #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/czfQ7NvRYo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
Destroyer on the apron by Penta El Zero Miedo here in this Tornado Tag Match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/RkuA6x9R0W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
– Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship in a match against Madison Rayne on the show, extending her undefeated streak:
Pump kick by the champion Jade Cargill takes out Madison Rayne! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ewat7XAkYl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022
