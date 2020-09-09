AEW Announces Signing of Tay Conti

AEW has added a new name to the women’s division, one that may look familiar to NXT fans. In a post on Twitter, the company announced that Tay Conti is All Elite. She will make her Dynamite in-ring debut tonight as she takes on Nyla Rose.

Conti previously teamed with Anna Jay in the Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament. They lost in the semifinals to Diamante and Ivelisse. She also appeared in the audience of Dynamite, where Jay offered her a spot in the Dark Order.