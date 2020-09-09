wrestling / News
AEW Announces Signing of Tay Conti
AEW has added a new name to the women’s division, one that may look familiar to NXT fans. In a post on Twitter, the company announced that Tay Conti is All Elite. She will make her Dynamite in-ring debut tonight as she takes on Nyla Rose.
Conti previously teamed with Anna Jay in the Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament. They lost in the semifinals to Diamante and Ivelisse. She also appeared in the audience of Dynamite, where Jay offered her a spot in the Dark Order.
Welcome to the team…@TayConti_ is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/Zbtbwy4FVP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020
NEW MATCH ADDED!
Tonight on Dynamite – 'The Native Beast' @NylaRoseBeast takes on @TayConti_ in singles action!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yrhXlMKt5K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 9, 2020
