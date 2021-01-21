AEW Announces Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament On the Way

AEW’s next World Championship Eliminator Tournament will be for the women’s division, as announced on Dynamite. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament will be coming soon.

The tournament appears to be for 16 individuals, though no participants or dates have been announcd. The last Title Eliminator Tournament was for the AEW World Title, which lead to Kenny Omega’s eventual ascension to the World Title.