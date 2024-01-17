AEW Battle of the Belts IX Draws Lowest Viewership Since 2022

Wrestlenomics reports that this past Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts IX had the lowest viewership for the specials since October 2022. This makes it the second-lowest viewership of the show’s history, as Battle of the Belts IV had 317,000.

The show had 351,000 viewers, which is also down from Battle of the Belts VIII in October 2023 (397,000).

IX also had an 0.09 rating, which is down from VIII’s 0.13 rating.