AEW News: Best Friends Appear On Hey! (EW), Adam Cole Plays Stray
– The Best Friends appear on the latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can see the latest episode of the series, which arrived on Sunday morning, below:
– Adam Cole’s latest YouTube video has the AEW star playing Stray for the first time:
