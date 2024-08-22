AEW News: Bryan Danielson Sends Message To Swerve Strickland On Dynamite, Tommy Billington Reflects On Loss

– Bryan Danielson had a pointed message for Swerve Strickland during their face to face on AEW Dynamite. Danielson and Strickland’s face off took place in the main event segment of Wednesday’s show and saw Strickland out first with moderator Nigel McGuinness. Strickland talked about the names he’s beaten to become and stay World Champion and said that Danielson has disrespected him with interviews talking about how he’s ready to retire.

Strickland said he would retire Danielson and he refused to let Danielson take that from him, and vowed that he would do something to make sure Danielson wouldn’t get the itch to return. He added that if Danielson considered sitting down with his wife and kids to talk about a possible return, he would be there.

Danielson then came down and laid out Strickland with a knee strike. Strickland fled the ring and Danielson said the champion would need to near kill him in order to win at All In, and got the crowd to chant “YES!” when he asked them if he was beating Strickland.

TALK TO EM GOAT LET THEM KNOW, DROP THE F BOMB🗣️#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HZIhAhuWF2 — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 22, 2024

– AEW posted a post-match video of Tommy Billington commenting on his loss to Chris Jericho on Dynamite thanks to Big Bill. Billington said in the video, which you can see below, that he got too carried away and is sick of outside interference. He said that going forward his goal was to “invade, kill, and conquer”: