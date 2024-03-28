wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Takes HOOK Under His Wing On Dynamite, Tony Hawk Makes Appearance
– Chris Jericho got HOOK to take advice from him on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho approach HOOK and offer to advise him, noting that he would be happy to help the former FTW Champion. Hook agreed, noting that he would of course accept advice because it’s Chris Jericho. However, he also noted that he knows exactly who Jericho is, insinuating that he didn’t entirely trust him.
– Tony Hawk made an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing with Darby Allin in a video that saw Hawk promote his Skatepark Project foundation:
