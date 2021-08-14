wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Hypes Rampage For Canadian Fans, Arn Anderson Remembers Beautiful Bobby Eaton
August 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho released a video hyping tonight’s AEW Rampage and telling fans in Canada how they can watch. You can see the video below, with Jericho plugging Rampage on the TSN app:
– Arn Anderson posted a new episode of his podcast remembering Bobby Eaton:
