AEW News: Chris Jericho Hypes Rampage For Canadian Fans, Arn Anderson Remembers Beautiful Bobby Eaton

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW 6-3-20

– Chris Jericho released a video hyping tonight’s AEW Rampage and telling fans in Canada how they can watch. You can see the video below, with Jericho plugging Rampage on the TSN app:

– Arn Anderson posted a new episode of his podcast remembering Bobby Eaton:

