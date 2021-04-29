wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody Rhodes Returns On AEW Dynamite, Dynamite Post-Show

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Cody Rhodes 4-28-21

– Cody Rhodes returned to TV on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Cody make his first appearance since the end of March when he was attacked by QT Marshall and The Factory.

Cody appeared after QT Marshall defeated Lee Johnson and a post-match brawl broke out. Marshall fled to the parking lot and tried to enter the Nightmare Express’ bus, where he was attacked by Rhodes. Cody and Marshall are set to face off on next week’s episode of Dynamite./

– AEW posted the post-show video for this week’s Dynamite, which you can check out below:

