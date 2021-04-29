AEW News: Cody Rhodes Returns On AEW Dynamite, Dynamite Post-Show

– Cody Rhodes returned to TV on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Cody make his first appearance since the end of March when he was attacked by QT Marshall and The Factory.

Cody appeared after QT Marshall defeated Lee Johnson and a post-match brawl broke out. Marshall fled to the parking lot and tried to enter the Nightmare Express’ bus, where he was attacked by Rhodes. Cody and Marshall are set to face off on next week’s episode of Dynamite./

