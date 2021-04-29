wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Rhodes Returns On AEW Dynamite, Dynamite Post-Show
– Cody Rhodes returned to TV on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Cody make his first appearance since the end of March when he was attacked by QT Marshall and The Factory.
Cody appeared after QT Marshall defeated Lee Johnson and a post-match brawl broke out. Marshall fled to the parking lot and tried to enter the Nightmare Express’ bus, where he was attacked by Rhodes. Cody and Marshall are set to face off on next week’s episode of Dynamite./
IT'S CODY! @CodyRhodes makes his RETURN to #AEWDynamite…and makes @realmmarshall1 pay! 💪
Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/O0rTwsx2M3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2021
Give a RT for @CodyRhodes being back #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/87ySb77njA
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 29, 2021
– AEW posted the post-show video for this week’s Dynamite, which you can check out below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Drake Wuertz Being Suspended by WWE, Concerns Over His Anti-Mask Comments & Radical Beliefs
- Bret Hart Claims Triple H Stabbed Ken Shamrock in the Back, Talks Support for Shamrock in WWE
- More On Changes To WWE Talent Relations Department, Jason Jordan Now Lead Producer
- Eric Bischoff On TNA Rebranding As Impact Wrestling, Reason Behind It, TNA Trying To Sign Jim Ross