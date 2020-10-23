AEW Confirms That Penta El Zero M Will Replace Rey Fenix In Title Eliminator Tournament

We reported earlier today that AEW taped next week’s Dynamite yesterday and Penta El Zero M faced Kenny Omega in the semifinals of the ongoing title eliminator tournament. Rey Fenix was originally set to face Omega but he got hurt on Wednesday.

AEW has now released a video in which Kingston tells Fenix that Penta will replace him. According to the post, Penta is now the winner of that match via forfeit.

The winner of Penta vs. Omega will face the winner of Wardlow vs. Hangman Page in the finals at Full Gear.