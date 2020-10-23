Next Week’s Dynamite Taped Yesterday, Change Made To Tournament Match (SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the October 28 episode of AEW Dynamite wa taped yesterday along with the next Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler match for AEW Dark.

While Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix in the Title Eliminator tournament semifinals was the plan, the WON notes that Penta El Zero M wrestled Omega instead. This was due to Fenix having an neck injury scare on Wednesday night, although he was later telling friends that he was okay. AEW was likely being cautious as Fenix tends to work hurt (as he did at All Out last year).

The show will also feature Cody vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match, Tay Conti vs. Abadon, Hangman Page vs. Wardlow and an Inner Circle Town Hall meeting. That last segment is said to be a spoof on the Biden and Trump Town Hall meetings last week. There is one more taped episode of Dynamite between now and Full Gear on November 7.