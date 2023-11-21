wrestling / News
AEW To Reveal Continental Classic Participants In Livestream
The remaining participants on the AEW Continental Classic will be revealed in a livestream on Wednesday. Tony Khan announced on Monday that the remaining fighters in the round robin tournament will be revealed in a livestream that takes place the same day as Dynamite.
Thus far Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Briscoe have been confirmed for the tournament, which will see the winner named the American Triple Crown champion as the holder of the AEW Continental Championship, the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and the ROH World Championship. The tournament kicks off on Dynamite and concludes at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.
This Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, AEW Continental Classic Selection Special, all 12 fighters announced, interviews + more!
The Selection Special streams this Wednesday + that same night, celebrate Thanksgiving Eve with Continental Classic matches this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/6rOW22LaWA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 21, 2023
