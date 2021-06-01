AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Renew Contracts For Awesome Kong & Shanna, Note On Backstage Reaction

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has decided not to renew the contracts of both Awesome Kong and Shanna. The two were reportedly removed from the AEW roster page last weekend.

Fightful Select reports that it had heard as far back as April that Shanna would unlikely return to the company due to “some issues with her and some of the other wrestlers.” As for the specifics on the issues, the report notes Shanna’s interactions with extras and how they were treated by her as one of the reasons mentioned by talent within the company.

Additionally, Fightful mentions that Kong has been around the company much at all in the past 16 months after AEW split the Nightmare Collective after she was no longer cleared to wrestle. The move was reportedly expected since she has not been involved in the original coaching role that was discussed for her.

Kong made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing in 2019, while Shanna’s most recent match came on AEW Dark: Elevation back in early April.