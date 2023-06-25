wrestling / News

AEW News: Control Center For Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega Doing Final Fantasy XVI Roundtable

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door UST, Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega Image Credit: NJPW

– AEW has released its Control Center preview for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. You can see the video below previewing the show:

– Kenny Omega announced that he will be part of the roundtable for the Final Fantasy XVI launch. Omega posted to Twitter:

“Excited to announce I’m a part of the Final Fantasy 16 roundtable for the launch of the game! Really cool moment as a lifelong Final Fantasy fan.

Full video drops June 26 on the Final Fantasy & Square Enix YouTube channels! @finalfantasyxvi”

